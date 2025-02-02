Edmonds Police Blotter: Jan. 21-28, 2025

Jan. 21

22100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a Mountlake Terrace warrant for third-degree driving while license suspended.

7600 block 216th Street Southwest: Police recovered a stolen vehicle.

21000 block 76th Avenue West: Police received a report of an Adult Protective Services investigation involving an elderly man.

50o block Main Street: A transient male was trespassed from a business. No arrest made.

600 block Pine Street: A nonprofit company was defrauded of a large deposit via a spoofed business account.

21900 block Highway 99: A man wanted to fight a woman at a business.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft at a business.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was cited for third-degree theft and released after he stole juice from a business.

22700 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Kirkland jail for a warrant.

Jan. 22

23600 block Highway 99: A stolen plate was recovered from a trailer.

200 block 5th Avenue North: Police made a warrant arrest.

100 block Pine Street: Police investigated ongoing identity theft.

23200 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested and booked for assaulting her boyfriend.

200 block Main Street: A resident reported being assaulted by teenagers. No probable cause was found for an arrest.

23600 block Highway 99: A man attempted to steal from a business but was stopped by loss prevention.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was booked into jail after being arrested for a warrant.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was cited for possession of narcotics.

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: A married couple get into an argument.

Jan. 23

7800 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman received a fraudulent email attempting to extort her for money.

7200 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for trespassing.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released after shoplifting from Safeway.

20500 block 78th Place West: A man reported attempted phone fraud.

8200 block Talbot Road: A possible court order violation occurred between neighbors.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole items from Safeway. Due to medical issues, he was cited and released.

23600 block Highway 99: Theft from a retail store was reported.

7400 block 241st Street Southwest: Police received an Adult Protective Services referral for possible fraud transactions. The subject stated he conducted the transactions, no scam/fraud.

10100 block Edmonds Way: Four suspects, possibly juveniles, shoplifted from a donation store.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from a store and left prior to police arrival.

10100 block Edmonds Way: A man was trespassed from a retail store.

Jan. 24

200 block 5th Avenue North: A wallet, keys and jacket were located and turned into the police department.

23900 block Highway 99: A stolen bike was recovered during an undercover operation

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail for theft.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A man told police he does not know where his handgun is.

700 block Driftwood Lane: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for fourth-degree assault domestic violence.

Jan. 25

19300 block 83rd Place West: A fehicle was prowled and items stolen. No suspect information.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a store after committing a theft.

24200 block 76th Avenue West: A woman who assaulted a man was booked into jail.

Jan. 26

6800 block 174th Street Southwest: A man told police that a male friend showed up at his house acting odd. and the friend is not welcome at the residence. A report taken for documentation purposes.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Multiple subjects were stopped for warrants. One subject arrested and custody was transferred to another agency.

7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A verbal argument occurred between mother and daughter.

Jan. 27

21900 block Highway 99: An employee received a counterfeit bill.

22600 block 76th Avenue West: Multiple HVAC systems were destroyed, and copper stolen from them. No suspect information.

7800 block 201st Street Southwest: A man was suspected of domestic violence assault.

21100 block 81st Place West: Police responded to a a civil dispute between two former household members disputing ownership of a dog.

200 block 5th Avenue South: A woman reported a financial dispute with a homeowners association.

6300 block 215th Street Southwest: Police assisted Mountlake Terrace police with a robbery investigation.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole merchandise.

Jan. 28

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: Found property was located at a vacant home.