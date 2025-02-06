Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for Feb. 10, 2025

February 10, 2025

6:00pm

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. ROLL CALL

IV. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

V. PUBLIC COMMENTS (Each comment shall generally be limited to 3 minutes or less and shall be limited to Port business)

VI. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of January 24 and January 27, 2025 Meeting Minutes

B. Approval of Payments

VII. POSSIBLE ACTION

A. Committee Liaison & Assignments

B. Approval of Contract No. 2025-525 for Your Part-time Controller in the amount of $200,000.

VIII. INFORMATION

A. 4th Quarter and Annual Marina Operations Report

B. Audit Exit Report Review

IX. WORKSHOP

A. Budget Planning Discussion

B. Administration and Maintenance Building Commercial Space

X. EXECUTIVE SESSION

XI. ADJOURNMENT

Please join the Port of Edmonds Commission Meeting in person at our new address at 471 Admiral Way or join us remotely via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88267449586.

Public comments are limited to Port business and generally must be three minutes or less in length. Comments can be made in person, by mail, or emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.gov prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record. Comments submitted through email on the day of the meeting that are not included in that meeting will be included in the next meeting.

