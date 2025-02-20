Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for Feb. 24, 2025

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. ROLL CALL

IV. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

V. PUBLIC COMMENTS (Each comment shall generally be limited to 3 minutes or less and shall be limited to Port business)

VI. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of February 10, 2025 Meeting Minutes

B. Approval of Payments

VII. CITY OF EDMONDS AND WOODWAY REPORTS

VIII. POSSIBLE ACTION

A. Authorization for Continued Use of CPI + 1% for Marina Rates for Budget Planning

B. Authorization for CPI Range + Merit for Annual Staff Salary Adjustments for Budget Planning

C. Resolution No. 25-04 Confirming Schedule and Location of Meetings for the Remainder of 2025

IX. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

X. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

XI. EXECUTIVE SESSION

XII. ADJOURNMENT

Please join the Port of Edmonds Commission Meeting in person at 471 Admiral Way or join us remotely via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84720958901.

Public comments are limited to Port business and generally must be three minutes or less in length. Comments can be made in person, by mail, or emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.gov prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record. Comments submitted through email on the day of the meeting that are not included in that meeting will be included in the next meeting.

