Edmonds Spring Fest set for May 10 at Frances Anderson Center Playfield

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Urban Craft Uprising brings its first show of the season, Edmonds Spring Fest, to Frances Anderson Playfield from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, May 10.

There will be more than 100 vendors, food trucks and hand-crafted goods, including clothing, jewelry, gifts, bags, wallets, buttons, accessories, aprons, children’s goods, toys, housewares, furniture, paper goods, candles, kits, geekery, art and food.

Learn more on the Facebook event page here.