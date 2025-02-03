Feb. 3 Edmonds Civic Roundtable discussion on RFA annexation vote postponed

With the closure of the Edmonds Waterfront Center Monday, Feb. 3 due to snow and ice, the Edmonds Civic Rountable’s presentation on the Regional Fire Authority annexation vote has been postponed.
Organizers said they hope to reschedule the presentation soon and we will update readers when that information becomes available.
