Filling two council vacancies on Woodway Town Council Feb. 3 agenda

Among the items on the Woodway Town Council’s agenda for Monday, Feb. 3 is interviewing five candidates and appointing two of them to fill vacancies for Town Council Positions 3 and 4.

The applicants include:

Dena Dewar – Position 4

Kelly Farrell – Position 3 or 4

Steve Gunn – Position 3 or 4

Laura Murphy – Position 3 or 4

Joe Wheeler – Position 4

Also on the agenda is a fire department update from Fire Chief Matt Cowan, a resolution updating the town’s fee schedule and approval of a legal services contract with Ogden Murphy Wallace.

The council meeting will take place at Woodway Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W., Woodway. You can also watch the meeting via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 743 750 153#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.