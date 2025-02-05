Financial literacy course at North Sound Church Feb. 7

North Sound Church is hosting a three-week financial literacy course aimed at teaching basics of managing finances and staying out of debt. The first meeting is fron 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 at the church, 404 Bell St., Edmonds.
Guides and light refreshments will be provided to participants. For more information, contact info@northsoundschurch.com or call 425-776-9800.
