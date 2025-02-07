Four ESD staff members awarded Teachers of Color Foundation scholarships

Four Edmonds School District staff members have been selected to receive scholarships from the Teachers of Color Foundation. According to a school district announcement, these scholarships will provide financial support for the employees as they pursue teaching degrees, helping to increase diversity in district classrooms and inspiring the next generation of students.

The Teachers of Color Foundation works to remove barriers for aspiring teachers by providing scholarships and financial support, ensuring that classrooms better reflect the diversity of the communities they serve.

The scholarship recipients are:

Sergio Cedano, student intervention coordinator (College Place Elementary and Lynnwood Elementary): “I aim to become an ML teacher and empower students so they are equipped with the skills necessary to navigate their educational journey while also emphasizing that their ability to speak multiple languages is not a hindrance but an incredible ability to have.”

Diana DuJardin, paraeducator (Beverly Elementary School): “I want to create a positive and inclusive learning environment where all students feel supported. By providing appropriate support to students with diverse learning needs, including those who are English language learners, I hope to help them reach academic success.”

Roberto Garcia, bilingual academic specialist (Educational Service Center): “My goal is to serve my community at the highest level and be there for all stakeholders. It takes a village to raise our children, so it’s time we came together. There is power in unity and showing our youth what that looks like by example.”

Sofia Armenta Padilla, paraeducator (Mountlake Terrace High School): “After graduating, I will be excited to be in my own classroom. I want to be the best teacher I can be and create a classroom where students from all backgrounds feel valued, supported and empowered to reach their full potential.”​

Each scholarship covers tuition expenses beyond what financial aid provides and includes a “living stipend” to support the recipients during their student teaching experiences. This financial support removes significant barriers for these future educators, allowing them to focus fully on their studies and teaching practice, the school district announcement said.