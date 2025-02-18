Free Big Band Night at Edmonds Opera House Feb. 20

Join Jake Bergevin and the Jazz Punishments for a free Big Band Night concert from 6:30-9 p.m. this Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Edmonds Opera House, 515 Dayton St.
In addition, select amateur instrumentalists will be inited to sight-read with professional players.
Refreshments will be provided by Vinbero.
