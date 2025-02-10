Free school meals for all WA students on Legislature session

Legislation in Olympia would make school meals free for every student.

Senate Bill 5352 would ensure every student has access to free breakfast and lunch starting in the 2026 school year. Washington state has already made strides in this effort, with 70% of students having access to free meals.

Sen. Marcus Riccelli, D-Spokane, said 70% is a “C-minus” grade, and he wants schools to be an “A-plus” on the issue.

“We know they’ll learn and they can grow and play, and they’ll do it in a healthy way,” Riccelli said. “And, by the way, there will be less disruptions in the classroom. We don’t have lunch shaming that goes on, and also there’s a significant reduction in administrative burden when every kid has access to universal meals.”

Riccelli pointed out school meals for all is essentially a tax cut for working families, noting a student of a single mother making $19 an hour does not qualify for free school meals. Organizations such as the American Heart Association are supporting the measure. Critics said the program is too costly, especially while the state faces a budget crunch.

Hannah LaMont, a fifth grade teacher in the Edmonds School District, said students cannot focus when they are hungry. LaMont noted this is the first year all students in her class have received free meals.

“This is also the first year that I haven’t heard a student say, ‘No, I’m not going to eat lunch today because I don’t have money in my account and my parents can’t afford to,’” LaMont said. “This is the first year that I haven’t given a student my own lunch to make sure that they have eaten, or had to keep snacks in my classroom to make sure that my students are fed.”

Riccelli argued while the state is dealing with a tight budget, it still needs to make investments in schools. He stressed he is tired of hearing about test scores and graduation rates while kids are hungry at school.

“It’s just not attainable for a lot of kids,” Riccelli said. “They’re going to be sicker, they’re going to be distracted if they don’t have appropriate nutrition, and that seems like a basic need and we need to be about first meeting the basic needs of our kids in school.”

