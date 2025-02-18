From State Fire Marshal’s Office: Lithium-ion battery safety

Lithium-ion batteries supply power to many kinds of devices including smart phones, laptops, e-scooters, bikes, cigarettes, smoke alarms, toys and even cars. If damaged or used incorrectly, these batteries can catch on fire or explode.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), there were over 25,000 incidents of fire or overheating involving lithium-ion batteries between 2017 and 2022. Additionally, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has observed a rise in lithium battery fires on U.S. flights, with incidents now occurring nearly twice a week – a 388% increase since 2015.

In Washington State, lithium-ion batteries are included in the National Fire Incident Reporting System under the fire module “Heat Source.” Particularly, battery fire incidents can be included in arcing, and radiated or conducted heat from operating equipment, which accounted for over 1,200 incidents from 2022 to 2023.

For lithium-ion battery equipment, follow these safety tips to help keep you and your family safe:

– Choose devices that have been certified by a reputable testing laboratory.

– Always use the charging cords provided with the device.

– Avoid charging devices under pillows, on beds or on sofas.

– Unplug the device or battery once it is fully charged to prevent overcharging.

– Use only batteries specifically designed for the device.

– Store batteries in a cool, dry place, away from flammable materials.

– Insert batteries correctly, following the device’s instructions.

– Keep batteries at room temperature when possible and avoid charging them in extreme conditions below 32°F (0°C) or above 105°F (40°C).

For more information, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 360-596-3904.