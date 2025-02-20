Get help with family history research problems Feb. 22 in Lynnwood

Are you struggling with a family history research problem? The Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is offering a free opportunity on Saturday, Feb. 22 to bust through those genealogical brick walls. Bring your questions, challenges and stumbling blocks.

You’ll meet with an experienced genealogy researcher who is eager to share her insights, tips and knowledge. The sessions will be held in person at the Humble House Library in Heritage Park, 19827 Poplar Way, Lynnwood.

To make a reservation, call 425-775-6267 to leave a message. Your call will be returned later to confirm your appointment. The free 40-minute session is an in-person appointment. If all four sessions are filled, you will be placed on a waiting list for the next “brick wall” day.