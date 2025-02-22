Hazelwood Elementary receives Coats for Kids donation Posted: February 21, 2025 11 The Edmonds Lions Club and the Knights of Columbus on Feb. 14 presented a $250 check to Hazelwood Elementary to purchase coats for students in need. Those pictured (L-R): Jim Forgey, Phil Stone, Bill Brooks, Maria Garcia and Jim Raymond.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.