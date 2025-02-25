High school sports roundup: Feb. 25, 2025

Boys Swimming

3A Boys State Championships at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way

Team Scores:

1. Bellevue 276

2. Shorecrest 230

3. Lakeside 196

4. Snohomish 190

5. Mercer Island 189

Edmonds School District team scores:

21. Lynnwood 23

37. Edmonds-Woodway 2

Edmonds-School District swimmers who finished in the top 16:

8th place, 100 yard backstroke: Alex Lee, Lynnwood 53.68

12th place, 200 yard medley relay: Lynnwood (Alex Lee, Caleb Schnitzius, Evan Calkins, Ryan Tang) 1:42.74

16th place, 200 yard medley relay: Edmonds-Woodway (Liam Schell, Lennox Norenberg, Luca Hooks, Connor Smith) 1:46.57

16th place, 400 yard freestyle relay: Lynnwood (Evan Calkins, Ryan Tang, Caleb Schnitzius, Alex Lee) 3:28.54