High school sports roundup for Feb. 15, 2025

Boys Swimming

3A District 1 Swimming and Diving Championships

at Snohomish Aquatic Center

Team results:

1. Shorecrest 496

2. Shorewood 366

3. Snohomish 302

4. Stanwood 179

5. Marysville Getchell 167

6. Lynnwood 154

7. Edmonds-Woodway 144

8. Mount Vernon 140

9. Everett 117

10. Ferndale 68

11. Mountlake Terrace 52

12. Meadowdale 44

13. Sedro-Woolley 31

14. Oak Harbor 22

Edmonds School District swimmers who qualified for state championship meet to be held at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way Thursday, Feb. 20 through Saturday, Feb. 22:

Individual events:

100 backstroke District Champion- Alex Lee (Lynnwood) 53.68

50 freestyle- Alex Lee (Lynnwood) 22.63

Relay events:

400 yard freestyle – Lynnwood (Caleb Schnitzius, Evan Calkins, Ryan Tang, Alex Lee) 3:28.02

400 yard freestyle – Edmonds-Woodway (Patrick Kotwis, Luca Hooks, Finn Angel, Austin Chiu) 3:39.38

200 yard medley- Lynnwood (Alex Lee, Caleb Schnitzius, Evan Calkins, Ryan Tang) 1:42.42

200 yard medley- Edmonds-Woodway (Liam Schell, Lennox Norenberg, Luca Hooks, Connor Smith) 1:44.42

Girls Wrestling

3A District 1 Championships

at Oak Harbor High School

Team scores:

1. Sedro-Woolley 589

2. Oak Harbor 504.5

3. Everett 343.5

4. Shorewood 272.5

5. Lynnwood 250.5

6. Stanwood 249.5

7. Mount Vernon 233

8. Snohomish 228.5

9. Edmonds-Woodway 226.5

10. Marysville Getchell 180

11. Ferndale 136

12. Monroe 134

13. Meadowdale 81.5

14. Mountlake Terrace 61

15. Shorecrest 60

Top 10 wrestlers in each weight classification qualify for state. Edmonds School District wrestlers who qualified:

100 lbs.

3rd place: Ny Ny Pendleton, Edmonds-Woodway

105 lbs.

3rd place: Naomi Hawkins, Lynnwood

110 lbs.

4th place: Anh Nguyen, Lynnwood

10th place: Zoe Degenstein, Lynnwood

120 lbs.

1st place: Hannah Baldock, Edmonds-Woodway

125 lbs.

5th place: Rosechelle Obare, Mountlake Terrace

6th place: Liliana Frank, Edmonds-Woodway

130 lbs.

4th place: Neela Lopez Hernandez, Mountlake Terrace

5th place: Brianna Williams, Lynnwood

135 lbs.

3rd place: Zainab Sumah, Lynnwood

5th place: Mia Cruz, Edmonds-Woodway

10th place: Sofia Rodriguez Vasquez, Meadowdale

140 lbs.

1st place: Grace Fitting, Edmonds-Woodway

4th place: Caitlyn Gallagher, Edmonds-Woodway

6th place: Venus Hernandez, Lynnwood

145 lbs.

5th place: Elizabeth Noble, Lynnwood

155 lbs.

5th place: Tala Samara, Lynnwood

10th place: Hasivie Barreiro Olivera, Meadowdale

170 lbs.

3rd place: Stephanie Cesar, Edmonds-Woodway

4th place: Maria Rosa Thompson, Meadowdale

8th place: Karen Chavez, Lynnwood

190 lbs.

9th place: Julia Cox, Meadowdale

Mat Classic XXXVI State Championships; Thursday, Feb. 20 and Friday, Feb. 21 at the Tacoma Dome.