High school sports roundup for Feb. 4, 2025

Posted: February 5, 2025 5

Boys Basketball

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 74-47

Noah Million (1) penetrates into the lane during Meadowdale High School’s boys basketball game vs. Shorecrest Tuesday, Feb. 4. (Photos by Scott Williams)
The Mavs’ Khalil Botley drains a 3 from the corner.
Nolan Lee dribbles past a defender at the top of the key for Meadowdale.
The Mavs’ Natnael Ghirmay (3) scores over the Scots’ Robel Biniam (1).
Freshman Adam Desta gets a rebound and takes it back up.
Payton Hernandez (20) eyes a 3-pointer late in the game for Meadowdale.
The Meadowdale Mavericks celebrated Senior Night (L-R): Jordan Berhe, Natnael Ghirmay, Yousef Estifanos and Payton Hernandez.

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 10-2, 18-2; Meadowdale 3-9, 9-11
Meadowdale next game: District elimination game vs Thursday’s Lynnwood/Stanwood winner; Saturday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. The game will be played at Meadowdale High School if the opponent is Lynnwood and at Stanwood High School if the opponent is Stanwood.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 63-43

Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring:
Cam Hiatt 20, Will Alseth 12, Julian Gray 11, Grant Williams 10, D.J. Karl 4, Luke Boland 2, Harris Dobson 2, Dre Simonsen 2

Shorewood individual scoring:
Thomas Moles 15, Yuto Allison 6, Kevin Cambronero 5, Eli Cady 4, Jaden Marlow 4, Tyler Marlow 3, Nathan Abraha 2, Cohen Srour 2, Evan Butler 1, Aaron James 1

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 11-1, 20-1; Shorewood 8-4, 13-8
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Monroe; Monday, Feb. 10; 7 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Archbishop Murphy 74-53

Scoring by quarter
Mountlake Terrace 26-13-20-15
Archbishop Murphy 11-11-09-22

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring:
Svayjeet Singh 17, Brody Myers-Little 12, Jackson Wallis 11, Jordan Wilson 11, Anthony Fuentes 8, Rayshaun Connor 5, Shan Shah 5, Oliver Shaw Jones 4, Cody Ekayanake 1

Archbishop Murphy individual scoring:
Mateo Love 16, Carter Hagen 9, Orion Belleza 8, Jordan Rife 5, Cole Sievers 5, Koah Esguerra 3, Jack Sievers 3, Quinn Cribbs 2, William Wilson 2

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 7-5, 10-10; Archbishop Murphy 3-9, 8-12
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Everett; Saturday, Feb. 8; 5 p.m. at Marysville Getchell High School

Girls Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 68-51

Meadowdale individual scorers:
Mia Brockmeyer 22, Lexi Zardis 16, Kyairra Roussin 13, Audrey Lucas 12, Kylie Richards 5

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 10-2, 14-6; Shorecrest 7-5, 10-9
Meadowdale next game: vs Stanwood; Friday, Feb. 7; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 51-41

Edmonds-Woodway top performers:
Finley Wichers: 21 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocks
Janie Hanson: 8 points and 8 rebounds

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 7-5, 9-12; Edmonds-Woodway 2-10, 9-11
Edmonds-Woodway next game: District elimination game vs winner of Thursday’s Marysville Gethchell-Lynnwood winner; Friday, Feb. 7; 5 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Archbishop Murphy defeated Mountlake Terrace 72-31
No details reported

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 12-0, 19-1; Mountlake Terrace 4-8, 8-11
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Everett; Friday, Feb. 7; 5 p.m. at Shorecrest High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME