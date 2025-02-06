High school sports roundup for Feb. 4, 2025

Boys Basketball
Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 74-47
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 10-2, 18-2; Meadowdale 3-9, 9-11
Meadowdale next game: District elimination game vs Thursday’s Lynnwood/Stanwood winner; Saturday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. The game will be played at Meadowdale High School if the opponent is Lynnwood and at Stanwood High School if the opponent is Stanwood.
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 63-43
Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring:
Cam Hiatt 20, Will Alseth 12, Julian Gray 11, Grant Williams 10, D.J. Karl 4, Luke Boland 2, Harris Dobson 2, Dre Simonsen 2
Shorewood individual scoring:
Thomas Moles 15, Yuto Allison 6, Kevin Cambronero 5, Eli Cady 4, Jaden Marlow 4, Tyler Marlow 3, Nathan Abraha 2, Cohen Srour 2, Evan Butler 1, Aaron James 1
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 11-1, 20-1; Shorewood 8-4, 13-8
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Monroe; Monday, Feb. 10; 7 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace defeated Archbishop Murphy 74-53
Scoring by quarter
Mountlake Terrace 26-13-20-15
Archbishop Murphy 11-11-09-22
Mountlake Terrace individual scoring:
Svayjeet Singh 17, Brody Myers-Little 12, Jackson Wallis 11, Jordan Wilson 11, Anthony Fuentes 8, Rayshaun Connor 5, Shan Shah 5, Oliver Shaw Jones 4, Cody Ekayanake 1
Archbishop Murphy individual scoring:
Mateo Love 16, Carter Hagen 9, Orion Belleza 8, Jordan Rife 5, Cole Sievers 5, Koah Esguerra 3, Jack Sievers 3, Quinn Cribbs 2, William Wilson 2
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 7-5, 10-10; Archbishop Murphy 3-9, 8-12
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Everett; Saturday, Feb. 8; 5 p.m. at Marysville Getchell High School
Girls Basketball
Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 68-51
Meadowdale individual scorers:
Mia Brockmeyer 22, Lexi Zardis 16, Kyairra Roussin 13, Audrey Lucas 12, Kylie Richards 5
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 10-2, 14-6; Shorecrest 7-5, 10-9
Meadowdale next game: vs Stanwood; Friday, Feb. 7; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 51-41
Edmonds-Woodway top performers:
Finley Wichers: 21 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocks
Janie Hanson: 8 points and 8 rebounds
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 7-5, 9-12; Edmonds-Woodway 2-10, 9-11
Edmonds-Woodway next game: District elimination game vs winner of Thursday’s Marysville Gethchell-Lynnwood winner; Friday, Feb. 7; 5 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Archbishop Murphy defeated Mountlake Terrace 72-31
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 12-0, 19-1; Mountlake Terrace 4-8, 8-11
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Everett; Friday, Feb. 7; 5 p.m. at Shorecrest High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
