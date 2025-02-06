High school sports roundup for Feb. 4, 2025

Boys Basketball

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 74-47

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 10-2, 18-2; Meadowdale 3-9, 9-11

Meadowdale next game: District elimination game vs Thursday’s Lynnwood/Stanwood winner; Saturday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. The game will be played at Meadowdale High School if the opponent is Lynnwood and at Stanwood High School if the opponent is Stanwood.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 63-43

Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring:

Cam Hiatt 20, Will Alseth 12, Julian Gray 11, Grant Williams 10, D.J. Karl 4, Luke Boland 2, Harris Dobson 2, Dre Simonsen 2

Shorewood individual scoring:

Thomas Moles 15, Yuto Allison 6, Kevin Cambronero 5, Eli Cady 4, Jaden Marlow 4, Tyler Marlow 3, Nathan Abraha 2, Cohen Srour 2, Evan Butler 1, Aaron James 1

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 11-1, 20-1; Shorewood 8-4, 13-8

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Monroe; Monday, Feb. 10; 7 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Archbishop Murphy 74-53

Scoring by quarter

Mountlake Terrace 26-13-20-15

Archbishop Murphy 11-11-09-22

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring:

Svayjeet Singh 17, Brody Myers-Little 12, Jackson Wallis 11, Jordan Wilson 11, Anthony Fuentes 8, Rayshaun Connor 5, Shan Shah 5, Oliver Shaw Jones 4, Cody Ekayanake 1

Archbishop Murphy individual scoring:

Mateo Love 16, Carter Hagen 9, Orion Belleza 8, Jordan Rife 5, Cole Sievers 5, Koah Esguerra 3, Jack Sievers 3, Quinn Cribbs 2, William Wilson 2

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 7-5, 10-10; Archbishop Murphy 3-9, 8-12

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Everett; Saturday, Feb. 8; 5 p.m. at Marysville Getchell High School

Girls Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 68-51

Meadowdale individual scorers:

Mia Brockmeyer 22, Lexi Zardis 16, Kyairra Roussin 13, Audrey Lucas 12, Kylie Richards 5

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 10-2, 14-6; Shorecrest 7-5, 10-9

Meadowdale next game: vs Stanwood; Friday, Feb. 7; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 51-41

Edmonds-Woodway top performers:

Finley Wichers: 21 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocks

Janie Hanson: 8 points and 8 rebounds

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 7-5, 9-12; Edmonds-Woodway 2-10, 9-11

Edmonds-Woodway next game: District elimination game vs winner of Thursday’s Marysville Gethchell-Lynnwood winner; Friday, Feb. 7; 5 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Archbishop Murphy defeated Mountlake Terrace 72-31

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 12-0, 19-1; Mountlake Terrace 4-8, 8-11

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Everett; Friday, Feb. 7; 5 p.m. at Shorecrest High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits