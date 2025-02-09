High school sports roundup for Feb. 7, 2025

Girls Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Stanwood 60-59

Senior Kyairra Roussin hit a miraculous game-winning 3-point shot at the buzzer and the Meadowdale Mavericks defeated the Stanwood Spartans 60-59 at home Friday night in the battle of first-place teams in the Wesco 3A division crossover game. Trailing by two points with five seconds remaining, the Mavericks inbounded the ball to Roussin in the backcourt. Roussin drove up the court, cut to her left and launched the winning shot from around 10 feet behind the 3-point line.

The game was a Wesco crossover matchup, created by the Wesco conference before the start of the year to conclude the regular season. The crossover games match up the top four teams in the Wesco 3A South Division against the Wesco 3A North Division. The two first-place teams playing one another as do the second-, third- and fourth-place teams. All eight teams have already qualified for the 12-team District playoff tournament that begins next week. The intent is to allow a seeding committee to factor in the outcomes of the crossover games to seed the teams accordingly in the tournament, since the two divisions do not play each other during the regular season. The committee will meet Monday night to seed the teams and set the tournament brackets.

It was believed before the game that the committee would have a tough decision seeding Meadowdale, Stanwood and Snohomish. (Stanwood and Snohomish split their two head-to-head matchups during the regular season and finished tied for first place in the Wesco 3A Division, with Stanwood getting the nod for the crossover matchup based on a random draw.) All three teams appear to be evenly matched and are considered to be the three favorites going into the tournament.

The Meadowdale victory should give the Mavs the inside track on that highly coveted top-seed in the tournament, which would allow them to avoid having to play Stanwood or Snohomish until the District Championship game if everything plays out as many are projecting.

Meadowdale’s next game will be played at home at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14 in the District quarterfinals. The opponent won’t be known until next week.

Scoring by quarter:

Stanwood 23-11-14-11

Meadowdale 17-13-16-14

Meadowdale individual scoring:

Mia Brockmeyer 22, Kyairra Roussin 10, Sam Medina 9, Payton Fleishman 8, Lexi Zardis 8, Kaya Powell 3

Stanwood individual scoring:

Ellalee Wortham 22, Jazmyn Legg 18, Presley Harris 8, Stella Berrett 6, Ava DePew 3, Mylee LaComb 2

Records: Meadowdale 15-6; Stanwood 17-4

Meadowdale next game: District quarterfinal tournament game, opponent TBD; Friday, Feb. 14; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Everett 56-44

Read the story here.

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring:

Jaliyah Dyson 21, Jordyn Stokes 13, Brooklyn Marino 6, Emma Schmidt 4, Jordan Wagner 4, Samiah Coffee 2, Abby Mattens 2, Mia Sledge 2, May-Lyhn Jacobson 1, Iman Kaifa 1

Everett individual scoring:

Akira Shaw 14, Akilah Shaw 11, Beatrice Lane 9, Lauren Desimone 8, Aimelie Hovde-Girard 2

Records: Mountlake Terrace 9-11; Everett 6-16

Mountlake Terrace next game: District opening round game; opponent and location TBD; Wednesday, Feb. 12; 7 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Marysville Getchell 54-32

Freshman Nina Wilson scored 18 points in the first half, including four 3-point shots, as the Lynnwood Royals kept their season alive by defeating Marysville Getchell in a loser-out game. The Royals will next travel to Edmonds-Woodway High School to face the Warriors on Monday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. The winner of that game will qualify for next week’s District tournament and the losing team’s season will come to an end.

Scoring by quarter:

Marysville Getchell 04-09-03-16

Lynnwood 17-16-11-10

Lynnwood individual scoring:

Nina Wilson 22, Ena Dodik 8, Kaleigh Stull 6, Shifa Hanchinamani 5, Vanessa Olivar 4, Isatou Camara 3, Lanah Palumbo 3, Lexi Tamayo 2, Maya Holden 1

Marysville Getchell

Elle Glover 17, Emme Witter 10, Max Struss 3, Olivia Marc 2

Records: Lynnwood 2-19; Marysville Getchell 2-19

Lynnwood next game: District elimination play in game vs Edmonds-Woodway; Monday, February 10; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Boys Basketball

Stanwood defeated Lynnwood 51-49

The Lynnwood Royals’ season came to an end Friday night at Stanwood High School with a close loss to the Stanwood Spartans in a District elimination game.

Records: Stanwood 6-15; Lynnwood 4-17

— Compiled by Steve Willits