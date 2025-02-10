High school sports roundup for Feb. 8, 2025

Boys Basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Everett 62-46

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks defeated the Everett Seagulls Saturday at Marysville Getchell High School in the final regular season game of the season. The game was part of the Wesco Conference “crossover games” as the top four teams in Wesco 3A South each played one game against one of the top four teams in Wesco 3A North (first-place teams played each other as did the second-, third- and fourth-place teams). All eight teams have already qualified for the 12-team District tournament that will begin on Thursday, Feb. 13; however, the games are used to assist a three-person committee in seeding the teams accordingly.

Mountlake Terrace finished the regular season as the fourth-place team in the Wesco 3A South Division, behind Edmonds-Woodway, Shorecrest and Shorewood. Everett finished in fourth place in the Wesco 3A North Division, behind Monroe, Marysville Getchell and Snohomish. The committee will seed the teams and fill out the tournament bracket on Monday night, Feb. 10.

Scoring by quarter

Everett 11-07-13-15

Mountlake Terrace 13-18-16-15

Mountlake Terrace individual scorers:

Jordan Wilson 16, Brody Myers-Little 12, Anthony Fuentes 8, Svayjeet Singh 8, Alex Mkrtychyan 7, Rayshaun Connor 5, Jackson Wallis 4, Oliver Shaw-Jones 2

Everett individual scorers:

Noah Owens 13, Noah Parker 11, Alex Tserger 10, Michael Selders 6, Sam Lawless 4, Henry Selders 2

Records: Mountlake Terrace 11-10; Everett 9-12

Mountlake Terrace next game: Opening round of the District tournament; Thursday, Feb. 13; 7 p.m. Opponent and location to be determined.

Boys Wrestling

Wesco 3A South District Championships

— Compiled by Steve Willits