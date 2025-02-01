History of coffee and tea now brewing at Edmonds Historical Museum; tea party Feb. 15

The Edmonds Historical Museum on Saturday opened “Steeped in History: A Coffee and Tea Exhibit” focused on coffee and tea around the world and here in Edmonds. The event included storytimes for children about teatime around the world and Indian chai and Chinese tea-making demonstrations and tastings for adults.

You can view the exhibit during museum hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.

The museum will host an Afternoon Tea Party from 3-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, with multiple tea options provided by Treasures and Teas and snacks provided by Mel and Mia’s and Red Twig Bakery. While you eat and drink you will learn the proper Victorian era ettiquette for pouring a pot of tea, throwing your own tea party, and engaging in social life in Victorian Edmonds. Fancy dress is encouraged but not required.

Order a ticket here.

The museum is located at 118 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.