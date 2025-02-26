Home + Work: 3 things every introverted business owner needs

I didn’t participate in Girl Scouts growing up, but I did sign up for Campfire Girls, which is very similar. Instead of selling cookies, we sold chocolates (which were delicious, by the way. I know because I begged my parents to buy a few boxes to hit my minimums and ate them myself). I refused to go door to door in my neighborhood. I was painfully shy, extremely introverted, and an only child. And as I grew up and pursued my bookish degrees, I figured I’d just get a job, cash some checks and that would be that.

But what I failed to remember when I thought I’d “just get a job” — aside from graduating from college in the middle of the 2008 recession — was that I don’t love being told what to do. You could say I have issues with authority. Sure, I performed for grades my whole life, but that was almost a game. To win, I needed to get an A — whatever it took. But in the real world, the grading system is different. It was much less clear, full of politics and manipulation. Immediately, I knew I was playing the wrong game.

In hindsight, it’s clear I was always meant to steer my own ship, but I had to get over the perception that introverts are less successful at running businesses than extroverts are. I had to define success for myself and question my beliefs. I had to burn out (and grow a baby I wanted to show up for fully) to rise from my own ashes.

So, after eight years of pitching, preparing proposals, signing clients and helping people around the world tell better stories, here are three things I’ve learned every introverted business owner needs:

Depth: I used to think of sales as inauthentic and surface level. If you know anything about introverts, you know we love to go deep. We can’t stand small talk. Intimacy is one of our superpowers. So, I look for clients who are ready to really dig in, to get to know themselves and their businesses. When they sign with me, they have the option to have an intuitive session with a member of my team to connect to their business’s soul mission. They fill out a long questionnaire so I can understand their company voice and their messaging goals. Instead of denying my need to for depth, I’ve doubled down on it. Because of that, what we write for our clients represents them on a deeper level than they could have imagined. It’s such an honor to witness. And, ideally, the work doesn’t stop after a website rewrite or professional bio refresh. It’s ongoing through consistent storytelling on their blog, their socials, newsletters, etc. If you identify as an introverted business owner, look for ways you can create depth in your business, whether that’s through your systems, communication, or relationships.

Community: Speaking of relationships, I believe that the whole “It’s business, not personal” phrase is nonsense. Relationships build businesses. For introverts who treasure alone time, reflection, and re-fueling after socializing, it can feel hard to find your community. A few years ago, stuck inside the pandemic, I became anxious to find my people, spiritually-led business owners who want to serve (and make money) by sharing their gifts.

Serendipitously, a friend from my Nordstrom days had just started an online community. I took it as a sign and joined right away. It’s evolved over the years, becoming a group of 500 women across the world connecting and sharing, mostly online and sometimes in person through retreats and get-togethers. It’s now called GUIDED. I’m so grateful for it. I also wanted to meet locals, though. I was doing that already through my work in Edmonds, but I wanted to know more female business owners, so I attended several traditional “networking” events until I got completely burnt out and haven’t attended any in at least a year. I sat with myself and thought, If I value intimacy, how can I redefine “networking” to work for me? Now, I ask people I’m interested in out to coffee or dinner. I date! I join the occasional small group event (a cooking class at Table For 12 is a good example of what that could look like) and remain open to who I’m meant to meet. I don’t force anything, but I do push myself out of my comfort zone in ways that feel safe and good. If you’re nodding along, the Art Beat section of this very publication is a great way to find local events where you can meet like-minded people.

Hobbies: It’s probably no surprise that I love to read, and that hobby has gotten me far. It takes me to new worlds, teaches me things, and — quite honestly — calms my nervous system when I’m stressed or anxious. Add a cat to my lap while I’m reading and you’ll find me in my personal heaven. But I’ve needed to add other hobbies to my day to get me out of the house and engaging in the world. I know that keeping myself healthy has a direct impact on my ability to effectively run my business, so I hired a personal trainer, attend Barre3 classes, enjoy acupuncture and cupping pretty regularly, and help it all coalesce with consistent massages. As a cerebral person, getting out of my head and into my body is key. I’m also teaching myself more about food, cooking, hormones and nutrition. It’s not a linear effort in the sense that hobbies = more business. It’s an investment in whole personhood, which makes me better in business.

We introverts are special. We operate deeply and intentionally. We show up, listen, are vulnerable, and add value. And in my super-biased opinion, we’re the best kind of business owners there are. Sorry, extroverts! I love you, too, but I love us introverts most.

Fellow introverted business owners, what would you add?

Whitney Popa is a writer, editor and consultant for little companies with big dreams. A born communicator, she connects people through stories. She believes strongly in many things, including expensive sweat suits, offroad vehicles, good books and bad TV. With her two cats, two kids, and one husband, Whitney splits her time between Edmonds and Waterville, WA.





