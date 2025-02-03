In Days Gone By: Front-page newsworthy? Part 2

In part 1 of this three-part series, which you can read here, we looked back at articles that made front-page news in the Edmonds Tribune-Review, in the topical areas of Drowning-near drowning and The Edmonds’ Jail, Police and Fire Departments.

In part 2, we will look at front-page news articles that documented recent local inventions. Then a review of accidents/incidents that occurred at home or nearby, which were deemed to be newsworthy enough to be on the front page.

Inventions and resulting new products

Story 1: Left-handed monkey wrench.

This first article appeared on the front page of the Edmonds Tribune-Review in 1911 describing a newly patented left-handed monkey wrench. Apparently, this was an actual product developed, patented and sold by Joseph Knowles of Edmonds. Over the years, the term “left-handed monkey wrench” evolved to mean a “fictional tool, meant to deceive someone new in a field,” as wrenches are considered ambidextrous.

However, according to this article, the new left-handed monkey wrench was less expensive to manufacture and was technically superior to previous wrenches.

Story 2: Newly invented mixer makes better bread

An initial lead-in story in a technical magazine described how a newly invented mixer was able to spin faster, which allowed the dough to be kneaded more thoroughly, which in turn increased the flavor of the resulting bread and rolls. Note: One of the advantages of the newly invented mixer was that it enhanced the gluten in the flour, which today runs counter to what some people can digest.

Story 3: 100 before Swiffer Wet Jet there was the Moistening Device For Brooms

In July 1909, a new corporation, The Automatic Broom Sprinkler Manufacturing Company, was formed in Edmonds.

The article announcing its establishment was entitled “New Corporation is organized” and read:

“Several weeks ago, in this city, was organized a new company known as the Automatic Broom Sprinkler Mfg. Co. and on Tuesday evening the company adopted by-laws and organizedfor business by electing the following named trustees: i.e. A.E. Lodstrom, L. P. Arp, D.M. Yost, O.W. Schmidt and W. H. Schumacher. Mr. Lodstrom was elected president, Mr. Yost Vice President, Mr. Schumacher secretary and Mr. Arp, Treasurer. The capital stock subscribed is $9,000.00. The place for doing business is Edmonds, WA. The company has purchased from Mr. Lodstrom, the inventor, his patent, which is known as a Moistening Device for brooms, and is attached to the latter in such a manner as to add to its appearance and be of small additional weight. It works automatically and furnished just sufficient moisture to keep down dust. It is always ready to use when supplied with water, which obviates going over the floor beforehand with a sprinkler that wets the surface too much for immediate treatment.

Author’s note: The principals were successful and well-known businessmen in Edmonds. L.P. Arp was a future mayor of Edmonds, councilmember, school superintendent and county road commissioner. D.M. Yost,was the president of the Edmonds Telephone Company and a prominent businessman, along with his father A.M. Yost. O.W. Schmidt was a city councilmember and successful doctor in Edmonds, and W.H. Schumacher had established the Schumacher Brothers Grocery Store and would become the first bank president in Edmonds.

Little is known about the company or its product, as there is no further mention of it in the Edmonds Tribune-Review or city histories of the time. Unfortunately, photos of the product have not been located.

Story 4: Unnamed invention

Some of us remember driving over a rubber hose lying on the pavement at gas stations, and when we did, a bell rang inside the filling station alerting the attendants that a customer had arrived at the pump. Attendants then came to your car, filled your tank with gasoline, washed your windshield, checked your tires and wished you a good day after taking your payment.

This 1939 article in the Edmonds Tribune-Review described an invention that basically fits that description.

Author’s notes:

Rube Goldberg was an American inventor, engineer and cartoonist whose cartoons appeared in Collier’s magazines. He is remembered for his cartoons of complex machines that performed very simple tasks in some convoluted way.

I have not been able to find any patent associated with Lee Hollowell. But a rough drawing of the invention looked like the bell pictured below, which is housed at the Edmonds Historical Museum.

Story 5: Mobile lunch wagon

You have probably sat at a lunch counter or on a bar stool at an eating establishment, but you may not have eaten at a mobile lunch counter. That was a possibility in January 1933 when the Silver Queen was introduced in Edmonds.

John Fussell’s mobile lunch wagon with seating for 10 people at a counter and two tables proved to be a commercial success. With the end of prohibition he was able to secure a license to sell beer and wine out of the Silver Queen in April 1933. There are mentions of the 20-foot-long Silver Queen serving the public until the summer of 1941. The bombing of Pearl Harbor and the entrance of the United States into World War II may have led to its discontinuance.

Story 6: The Human Boat

Although this item was not invented in Edmonds, hundreds of curiosity seekers gathered on Aug. 7, 1928 to observe a demonstration of its unique capabilities.

By all historical accounts, the inventor literally paddled on top of the water rather than being partially submerged like most swimmers. At the time, the general public had little knowledge of how certain materials could increase buoyancy. Mr. Taylor’s “two pads of flock” apparently increased buoyancy (similar to neoprene in today’s wetsuits), which allowed him to swim atop the water.

Home accidents/incidents that made the front page

Throughout the years there were many reports of auto accidents, train wrecks and other significant incidents on the front page. Seldom did home accidents or incidents involving citizens on their own property get much attention. But here are a few exceptions that were reported on page 1.

Story 1: Beware, the garden rake

As a youngster, I remember my parents telling me never to leave a garden rake lying on the ground with the prongs upward. Apparently, the gentleman in the following article learned the hard way.

In a story update the next week (but not on the front page) it was reported that when Mr. Walter stepped on the rake, the handle also came upward, smacking him the face, which resulted in a large welt on his forehead.

Story 2: Explosive canning accident

Home canning of fruits, vegetables and meats were common in the mid twentieth century. This home accident occurred during the middle of World War II, when almost every home had a “victory garden” and canning was prevalent.

Story 3: Beware, the pet cow

Author’s note: Why Mrs. Brampton was carrying a lead pipe in her hand is unknown.

Story 4: Santa almost goes up in flames

In the mid 20th century, clothes were often washed in tubs or washing machines. Then rather than being hand-wrung, they were put through wringers to wring the water out. After, the washing was often hung outside on clotheslines to dry. Wringers, however, could be dangerous, as the next article illustrated.

Story 5: Mrs. Williams’ Hand Injured In Wringer

From the Nov. 22, 1945 Edmonds Tribune-Review:

“Last Wednesday, Mrs. Lew Williams had the misfortune to have her left hand caught in the wringer of her washing machine, and had her hand badly injured. Mrs. Harry Hill drove her to Dr. Kenney’s office in Edmonds where emergency aid was given, then to Columbus Hospital in Seattle. Mrs. Williamd was able to come home the following day, but is not able to do much work. Mr. Williams is doing most of the work and states there is nothing to it, which makes the rest of the housewives in the area wonder.”

Pacific Northwest Black Bear – Courtesy Wikipedia – Alan Wilson

Story 6: Attacked by a bear

From the Edmonds Tribune Sept. 10, 1907. Needless to say, Mrs. Grimes was very lucky:

Story 7: Bull attacks Echelbarger

An Aug. 4, 1939 Edmonds Tribune-Review article reported an incident between an owner and his bull. This may have been an incident where it would have been better to take “the bull by the horns.”

The article read:

“Leo Echelbarger was injured painfully, but not seriously Monday afternoon when he was leading Al, one of his bulls down the road, to be tied out to pasture. The animal rebelled at being led, and Mr. Echelbarger, who had three fingers through the ring of the bull’s nose, turned and hit the animal, which apparently angered him more. When Mr. Echelbarger turned his back, the bull went for him and threw him down, and butted him none too gently in the ribs. Then quite a scuffle followed in which Mr. Echelbarger was yanked to his feet and thrown again. He finally managed to get both his hands on the ring and was able to twist the bull’s head and get the rope fastened to the nose. Mr. Echelbarger said he didn’t realize that he was hurt until he got home, and fainted. Doctor’s examination showed a broken rib, and in addition he was badly bruised and received quite a cut on his hand.”

Part 3 of “Front-page newsworthy?” will first look at front-page articles regarding unusual incidents involving “booze.” Secondly, we will look at a smorgasbord of unusual articles throughout the years that made their way onto the front page.

This article was researched and written by Byron Wilkes. Full credits will be given at the end of part 3.