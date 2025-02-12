In Days Gone By: Front page newsworthy? Part 3

In part 1 of this three-part series, we looked back at articles that made front-page news in the Edmonds Tribune-Review in the topical areas of drowning and near drowning, the Edmonds’ Jail, and the police and fire departments.

In part 2, we looked at front-page news stories that documented recent local inventions. Then we reviewed articles regarding accidents and incidents that occurred at home or nearby, which were deemed to be newsworthy.

In part 3 we are first going to examine unusual articles that revolved around the subject of “booze,” which warranted front-page coverage through various “dry” periods. Secondly, we are going to look at a smorgasbord of front-page articles that caught my attention as I was researching various subjects over the past three years.

Category 1: Booze-related articles

Edmonds went through several dry periods when it was illegal to sell, provide or even consume alcohol. In 1910, Edmonds citizens cast their votes to make the city dry for the first time. Ordinance #210 stated that it was illegal for any person, establishment or combination of parties to sell intoxicating liquor within the City of Edmonds.

The only exceptions were druggists, physicians, surgeons, churches or proper officials. When the votes were tallied and the dry voters won, church bells rang, and the victors rejoiced. But as prominent businessman and councilmember Colonel S. F. Street stated, several saloons continued to function underground, although raids did not turn up evidence to prove it. The ordinance went into effect on June 1, 1910 and lasted until it was repealed by Ordinance #280 on Dec. 16, 1914.

In November 1914, after tremendous lobbying from the Anti-Saloon League, Washington state voters approved Initiative Amendment #3, which made it illegal to manufacture and sell liquor within the state. The initiative did not, however, prohibit the consumption of intoxicating alcohol.

The initiative passed by a mere 18,000 votes out of over 360,000 votes cast. The results showed a clear distinction between the attitudes of urban versus rural voters. The initiative failed in Seattle, Tacoma and Spokane by large margins. Conversely, rural-area voters strongly endorsed it.

As Brad Holden eloquently explained in this book “Seattle Prohibition,” the rural anti-alcohol sentiment had as much to do with saloons and the negative behaviors that were often associated with them, (e.g., violent behavior, gambling and prostitution) as it had to do with alcohol itself.

Author’s note: Records seem to indicate that despite the statewide initiative, many small towns – including Edmonds – did not stringently enforce the dry laws until early 1916.

With the passage of the 18th Amendment and the ratification by the states, a federal ban on the import, sale and consumption of alcohol went into effect, lasting from 1919 until 1933.

Despite the federal prohibition, there was heavy demand for alcohol, and nefarious forces were happy to meet the demand. Given the number of suspected suppliers and outlets, there were well-documented, front-page articles regarding raids and arrests at roadhouses, dance halls, private clubs, restaurants and even private homes in both King and Snohomish counties.

The number of raids and arrests by local and federal authorities were so numerous that reports were relegated to back pages.

Interestingly, the following unusual occurrences did receive front-page attention in the Edmonds area during various dry periods.

Story 1: (1911) We only had a sip or two

A 1911 article related that the town marshal had retained three teenage boys who were found confused and staggering along a dirt road north of Edmonds. It was determined under interrogation that the boys had found a still hidden in the woods and had decided to do a little tasting on their own. Their only explanation of their apparent inebriated state was “We only had a sip or two.”

Author’s note: Based upon the description of the still’s location, it was likely near what is now the University Colony area, west of Olympic View Drive.

Story 2: (1916) A sucker is born every minute

The following article appeared in the Oct. 16, 1916 Edmonds Tribune- Review.

Several Everett men fell for a sharp game practiced on them last week by a stranger who used a good brew of whiskey as bait. Prospects for liquor purchase were approached by a soft speaking man who said he had a 10-gallon barrel of fine liquor hidden in a vacant lot. This he offered for about $50. Were there any takers? There were.

Of course, no man will buy liquor under these illicit conditions without sampling the brew to determine whether or not it is up to specifications. The seller was perfectly willing to give a sample, taking his prospective customers to an out of the way place. The barrel was there, all right, and after sampling its contents, the deal was speedily closed.

The barrel, costing buyers $50 was taken to a safe place and the owners started in to enjoy the liquor, but after drawing several glasses, the balance of the barrel was found filled with water! Inside, the clever swindler had fastened a small tin can which contained all the whiskey which the new owners had been drawing from. The remainder of the barrel being water.

It is said at city hall that several of these barrels of “whiskey” were sold in Everett and surrounding towns.

The following articles appeared on the front page during the 1919-33 nationwide Prohibition Era.

Story 3: (Feb. 16, 1923) Seattle paper carrier lodged in local jail

The district distributor for a Seattle Sunday paper was lodged in the Edmonds city jail for several hours, Sunday, after being found in an intoxicated condition in his car.

At about eight o’clock Sunday morning a Ford car, occupied by two men apparently asleep was seen standing beside the road on Fifth Street near the city limits. Marshall W. H. Otto was notified, and when he arrived upon the scene one of the men had disappeared. The other, however, was in such an intoxicated condition that he was unable to shift for himself.

The man was immediately placed in jail, and the car loaded with Sunday papers held at Colley’s garage. The newspaper was notified, and a man was sent out to redeem the car.

The imprisoned man was the cause of a little excitement later in the day, when smoke was seen rolling from the window of the cell. Mr. Otto rushed into the cell, where he found the man enveloped in a cloud of smoke, calmly smoking a cigaret beside a fire kindled in the center of the room with a mattress and bedding. The man was released when officials of the newspaper paid for the damage and costs.”

The following article deserved front-page attention given the violent actions described therein.

Story 4: (June 25, 1925) Moonshiner killed in raid near Edmonds

John Lisk, an alleged moonshiner, met death early Wednesday morning, as the result of a battle with Federal Prohibition Officer, Andrew F. Sadler at the ranch owned by Mr. and Mrs. Martin Cohn, on the road between Richmond Highlands and Richmond Beach.

At about 7:30 Tuesday evening the place was searched by prohibition officers and a moonshine still found concealed in the poultry house. Lisk was arrested at the time as suspected owner, but when officers’ attention was given to the search, he escaped. Failing to find him the officers departed, leaving officer Sadler hiding in the house to await Lisk’s return.

When officer Sadler attempted to take him into custody upon his return a half hour later, Lisk fought furiously and although the officer put two bullets into his body, Lisk grabbed the gun and knocked Sadler into insensibility. He left then and returned just as the officer was regaining consciousness. Although order to halt when he appeared at the door, he gave no heed and was killed instantly when the officer fired four more shots.

Sadler crawled to the highway and summoned medical aid through a passing motorist.

Story 5: (1926) Liquor found in car at Edmonds

Author’s note: Today, the arrest and any potential conviction would be overturned due to an “illegal search” based on false pretenses.

Story 6: (July 23, 1926) Booze seized on Hall’s Lake Road

Ending a day and night vigil, federal prohibition operatives seized ninety cases of imported whiskey and gin, and an automobile, at a small ranch house known as the Ole Crossen place, one mile east of Edmonds on the Hall’s Lake Road, last Saturday.

The liquor was in a cleverly connected dugout, which was connected to the garage on the premises. Owners of the cache could either bring in or send out the stuff and handle it all in the garage, thereby avoiding detection.

Although the owner of the place was not home, operatives are holding for further questioning, Frank Sanders, 60, who was found at the ranch. He claimed he was doing work there and disclaimed any knowledge of the liquor.

Story 7: (1930) Liquor charges filed against aged woman

Following a raid by sheriff’s deputies on her residence opposite Jungle Temple at Esperance, Wednesday night, Mrs. Florence E. Douglass, 71, charges of liquor law violations were filed against her yesterday.

The raid is said to have revealed 246 quarts and 2 gallons of beer and 20 gallons of wine.

Although Mrs. Douglas is reported to have admitted ownership of the liquor, she declared that it was for her own use, even though 37 quarts of the beer was found on ice.”

The following article describes a large seizure toward the end of Prohibition.

Story 8: (Feb. 24, 1933) Whiskey seized near Hall’s Lake

Seven hundred twenty-two bottles of imported whiskey was seized by United States custom officials near Hall’s Lake on Wednesday of last week, according to a notice received for publication by this paper.

Though the details of the seizure could not be obtained it is believed that the liquor had been brought across the Canadian border and cached awaiting opportunity to convey it into Seattle. the quantity seized would make a fair-sized truck load.

Category 2: A smorgasbord of articles.

Some of the articles caught my attention as they documented what Edmonds life was like in the early days. Others were eye-openers as I had no idea that certain activities or events took place in Edmonds. Others simply made me laugh or contemplate “What were they thinking?” Remember these articles were front-page newsworthy.

Story 1: The United States mail burns

The 1908 newspaper I found is not in the best shape, and the print is fading, so an easily photographed readable copy is not available. But this is how the article read:

Last Tuesday morning as rural carrier, D.H. Dewey was on the route near the George Brackett place south of town, the small stove which he carries in the closed wagon overturned and some of the mail intended for delivery on the route burned.

It seems that at this particular place there is a bad piece of road and a considerable hill to climb, and on this occasion as on nearly all hills, Mr. Dewey got out of the wagon to walk, thereby lessening the load. When near the top of the hill he discovered that the stove was overturned and the mail wagon was on fire.

With considerable danger to himself he succeeded in extinguishing the flame, saving all the registered mail and most of the other mail.

Mr. Dewey suffered some severe burns on the hands.

You may wonder about the logic of having a lit wood-burning stove inside an enclosed wooden wagon, probably horse drawn. Then the thought of the wagon and stove bouncing over rough roads and up steep hills while the driver is walking alongside to “lighten the load” may seem like a recipe for disaster.

Story 2: Perfumed teachers barred

This article appeared in the Sept. 22, 1916 Edmonds Tribune-Review, just at the start of the school year.

Author’s note: I was not able to find any documentation that stated that Edmonds School District teachers faced the same scrutiny. The Edmonds School District did enforce “marriage bars” like most school districts at that time.

Story 3: A serious defect

This complaint was documented in the April 28, 1916 Edmonds Tribune- Review. Safety was not the only issue that the captain should have been mindful of when it came to life preservers.

Story 4: Road “abuzz” with excitement

In April 1922, a truck heading from Richmond Beach to Edmonds got stuck on a muddy road, and when the driver tried to extricate himself from the sticky mud, the truck overturned, dumping 72 hives and thousands of bees overboard.

According to local reports, which lasted more than a week, “several wrecking crew members risked being stung by hundreds of angry bees before the truck was upright.”

Author’s note: The queen bees and their workers may have escaped and relocated near strawberry fields in the area. That year both Edmonds and Richmond Beach reported bumper crops of both strawberries and other fruits and vegetables.

Story 5: “I want to whip him”

This short article/ad was placed on the front page of the Edmonds Tribune, by E. H. Heberlein, the owner of Edmonds Hardware Store. The article is self-explanatory.

Story 6: Filled church hears klansman speaker

This article appeared in the Edmonds Tribune-Review on April 24, 1925

Author’s notes: I was aware that after World War I, there was a strong nationwide white supremacy movement, which resulted in restrictive covenants and other discriminatory actions. I was not aware, however, that during the mid-1920s a KKK speaker would have packed an Edmonds church.

Story 7: Joseph Yost hold-up and retraction

A 1911 article reported the hold-up of young Joseph Yost.

The next week the following small article appeared on the front page of the Edmonds Tribune.

It is unclear as to how the editor of the Edmonds Tribune reacted to the misreporting.

Story 8: Catch Steelhead with bare hands

In the early 1900s, fish were abundant in the nearby streams as well as in the Puget Sound. The following article details an event that was even incredible at that time.

Author’s note: Let us hope that the incredible work that Joe Scordino and others are doing to restore salmon runs in our local creeks makes this occurrence a possibility again.

Story 9: Farewell to Fred

A 1909 article in the Edmonds Tribune read as follows:

“Mayor, James Brady’s horse, Fred, died Tuesday night at 10 o’clock, after a short illness. He had wandered downtown and picked a soft spot on Fourth Street just behind the mayor’s building as his final resting place. The pathetic incident of it all, was that Frank, the mayor’s dog, stood guard over the remains all night, being true to his animal friend until the last.”

Story 10: Big saw at mill breaks into pieces

The following article appeared in the Aug. 8, 1926 Edmonds Tribune-Review. The Carpenter family was fortunate.

Story 11: Drunken black bear

This article was published in the Edmonds Tribune Sept. 22, 1906.

“Mr. and Mrs. Srictler thought they saw a large black cow near the base of their plum trees but changed their minds when they saw the critter stagger around and then stand up on its hind feet to reach the ripe plums still on the trees.

As the bear continued, he seemed to wobble on his feet, falling over backward once. By the time the sheriff arrived, after Mr. Srictler called to find out what to do about the bear, the animal had continued to eat more fermented fruit on the ground and then staggered off into the woods.

An investigation into where the bear went proved to be ironically “fruitless” as the bear had disappeared in the dense woods.

Author’s note: There are multiple accounts of black bears visiting Edmonds orchards throughout the 1940s.

Story 12: Snowballed in Edmonds

On Feb. 3, 1911, a woman from Meadowdale wrote the Edmonds Tribune complaining “There was no officer to protect her when she was snowballed by youngsters while shopping in Edmonds.”

The following week the marshal responded, saying: “He was being criticized unjustly as he couldn’t be in two places at the same time; he was, at the time, off in the suburbs removing a dead horse.”

Front -page newsworthy parts 1, 2 and 3 researched and written by Byron Wilkes. Thanks go to the Sno-Isle Genealogical Society, the Lynnwood Alderwood Manor Heritage Museum and Betty Lou Gaeng for earlier research, the Edmonds Historical Museum and the Edmonds Library for their assistance.