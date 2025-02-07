Leadership Snohomish County announces 2025 board of directors

Leadership Snohomish County (LSC) has announced its 2025 Board of Directors, dedicated to advancing leadership, equity, and civic engagement throughout Snohomish County, the organization said in a news release. The board will guide LSC’s continued efforts to develop and connect leaders through innovative programs and professional development opportunities.

With a network of more than 1,100 alumni, LSC said it recognizes the importance of fostering deeper engagement and creating more opportunities for past program participants to stay involved. Under the leadership of Chief Leadership Officer Cindy Gobel, the board will focus on expanding alumni engagement efforts while continuing to support LSC’s Signature Program, Leadership for Racial Equity, and the Step Up for Equity Conference, the news release said.

LSC’s executive committe, led by Board Co-Chairs Rachel Wilkinson Downes and Joshua Estes, includes Joel Taylor as immediate past chair, Mark Nermo as treasurer, and members Melissa Siv, Eliza Davis and Jessica Moore.

“This year’s board is a testament to the strength of leadership in Snohomish County,” Downes said. “We are excited to build upon the organization’s strong foundation and continue offering leadership development programs that create lasting change.”

Returning board members include:

Kate Anderson, Port of Everett

Heidi Schauble, Career Path Services

Douglas Evans, Edmonds College

Councilmember George Hurst, City of Lynnwood

Ryan Shaughnessy, Tulalip Bay Fire

Eliza Davis, The Tulalip Tribes

Jessica Moore, Volunteers of America Western Washington

Mark Nermo, Optum

Melissa Siv, Peoples Bank

Joel Taylor, Inflection Wealth Management

Joshua Estes, Pacific Northwest Regional Strategies, LLC

Rachel Wilkinson Downes, Housing Hope

New board members are:

Jason Smith, Community Transit

Lisa Grund, Career Path Services

“Leadership is about cultivating meaningful relationships, embracing diverse perspectives, and recognizing that our strength as a community lies in our ability to work together,” said Jason Smith, newly appointed board member and Community Transit leader. “LSC provides an invaluable space for leaders to grow, collaborate, and make meaningful contributions to Snohomish County.”

Step Up for Equity Conference returns in April 2025

LSC’s Step Up for Equity Conference, taking place April 29, will bring together leaders from across the country for a virtual event focused on the intersectionality of race, equity, diversity and inclusion. The conference will provide a nationally accessible platform for engaging in meaningful discussions and developing actionable strategies to address systemic inequities and foster more inclusive communities and workplaces.

Registration and details can be found at leadershipsc.org/step-up-conference

For more information about Leadership Snohomish County, its programs, or upcoming events, visit leadershipsc.org.