Learn how to prepare for extreme weather at MLT Library event Feb. 10

Learn how to prepare for the increasing risks of extreme weather events, such as freezing temperatures, flooding and heavy storms, from 6.-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 at the Mountlake Terrace Library.

The class will cover practical strategies for staying safe during these events and ensuring you have the tools to recover quickly.

The event is part of a hands-on educational series, “Prepared for Tomorrow: Strategies for Community Emergency Preparedness,” with the Snohomish County Health Department. Each interactive session will feature expert presentations, engaging activities, and practical takeaways, empowering participants to enhance community safety and resilience.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

To contact Sno-Isle Libraries for questions online, click here.