Letter to the editor/opinion: Democrats have lost their credibility

Editor:

In times of stress, Americans including Washingtonians come together and look for how daily problems and the many crises we face can be averted.

Responsibility falls on our elected officials, to the best of their abilities, to proactively and legislatively help us avoid crisis and work to help citizens to “protect and maintain individual rights.”

Legislators especially need to avoid negatively impacting the lives of the least served, lowest incomes and minimally represented. And we are often reminded of the importance of this by all of our elected officials.

In our represented democracy, many voices are needed to achieve the best results.

Recently, Democrats in Washington state proposed to eliminate a 132-year-old rule that allows the possibility of comment on the floor of the Washington State House of Representatives. The elimination of this rule could eliminate the voices of the minority.

Democrats, by controlling who can speak, control the voice of opposition and undermines our democracy.

The Democrat party has lost credibility and puts on public display just how anti-democratic they really are.

Jeff Scherrer

Edmonds

Former Vice Chair Snohomish County Republican Party (2015)

Republican House Candidate, Legislative District 21 (2014 and 2016)