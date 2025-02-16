Letter to the editor: Lawmakers micromanaging our lives

Editor:

We here in Washington state are living in rich times.

While the state Legislature is in session, we are seeing bills by lawmakers to increasingly micromanage Washingtonians lives while ignoring the real issues that show the Democrats have been and are willing to continue mismanaging our state.

This session is finding efforts to control our lives in the areas of how much housing providers can increase rent but allowing property tax increases to triple; when parents have a right to know that their children have been attacked and threats have been made against them to eliminating all rights to have an opinion on whether vaccines are necessary; regulating self check-out stands to making the homeless a protected class; making it less and less affordable to exercise Second Amendment rights and whether they will allow us to burn wood in our woodburning stoves.

Our state is $12 billion in budget deficit, our roads and bridges are a mess and our children are not being educated at a high enough level to prepare them for high paying future employment? When will the good people of Washington state wake up?

Well, I suspect that is the crux of the matter: Provide enough chaos and confusion to avoid being held responsible for what’s really going on.

Maybe common sense voters will learn their lesson and discover what the Democrats really stand for – or don’t stand for.

Jeff Scherrer,

Former Vice Chair Snohomish County Republican Party (2015)

Republican House Candidate, Legislative District 21 (2014 and 2016)