Link light rail to be suspended temporarily between Capitol Hill and SODO, Feb. 14-16

To accommodate critical systems integration testing, Link light rail will be temporarily suspended between Capitol Hill and SODO stations from 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14 through the end of service Sunday, Feb. 16.

Normal operations are scheduled to resume at the start of service Monday, Feb. 17.

During this time, crews will be performing systems integration tests on the control signals that will command future 1 and 2 Line trains. These tests will include train movements between the Downtown Seattle Transit Tunnel and Judkins Park Station. Power to the system will remain active and trains will be moving, but the nature of the tests require full closure for passenger service.

Sound Transit will provide Link Shuttle buses to transport passengers. The buses will run approximately every 10-15 minutes and stop at all stations between Capitol Hill and SODO. More information is available here.

Passengers travelling southbound from Capitol Hill station will have to get off the train and take the shuttle, reconnecting at SODO station if they are continuing to travel south. The same will be true for passengers heading north through SODO station, who will exit at SODO and reconnect at Capitol Hill for the remainder of their journey. Link trains will be operating every 15 minutes from Lynnwood City Center to Capitol Hill and from Angle Lake to SODO.

Passengers should plan ahead and allow for extra time for transfers between buses and trains or seek alternative transit options that may better suit their needs. A full list of transit options is available at https://www.soundtransit.org/1LineAlternatives.

The next scheduled disruption will be a single-day closure on Sunday, Feb. 23 for Link resiliency work followed by a full weekend closure from Feb. 28 to March 1 as we continue to work toward the full 2 Line opening later this year.

A language line is available to provide translation assistance for limited English proficiency persons at 800-823-9230.

Sound Transit remains committed to working closely with its partners to continue serving the public. Efforts will continue to prioritize serving riders who depend on Sound Transit’s services, including seniors, people with disabilities, Title VI protected populations (race, color, national origin), low-income and limited-English-proficiency populations.

Riders can sign up to receive automatic email service alerts for Link light rail, ST Express, Tacoma Link, Sounder Seattle-Everett and Sounder Seattle-Tacoma/Lakewood. Rider Alerts provide information about schedule changes and help riders plan trips around inclement weather. Just go to Service alerts | Sound Transit.