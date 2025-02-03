‘Love Is In the Air’ as romance author visits Friends of Edmonds Library Feb. 27

Come join the Friends of the Edmonds Library for “Love Is In The Air” from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27.

Edmonds-based romance author Jennifer Bardsley will talk about how she became interested in writing romance novels and her writing process. She will also introduce some of her work, including her latest release Slow Burn.

Friends of the Edmonds Library will host the discussion in the Community Room at the Edmonds Library, 650 Main St. in Edmonds.

Light refreshments will be served.