‘Love Is In the Air’ as romance author visits Friends of Edmonds Library Feb. 27

Come join the Friends of the Edmonds Library for “Love Is In The Air” from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27.
Edmonds-based romance author Jennifer Bardsley will talk about how she became interested in writing romance novels and her writing process. She will also introduce some of her work, including her latest release Slow Burn.
Friends of the Edmonds Library will host the discussion in the Community Room at the Edmonds Library, 650 Main St. in Edmonds.
Light refreshments will be served.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.