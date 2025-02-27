Lower ORCA Regional Day Pass Fare permanent as of March 1

With the goal of making travel more affordable for customers who use multiple transit services in a single day, ORCA is making its Regional Day Pass fare permanent, creating more affordable and accessible transit for riders across the region, according to a news release.

The price change, approved by the ORCA Joint Board, means that effective March 1, the new ORCA Regional Day Pass will be available for $6 for adult riders, and $2 for ORCA LIFT and Regional Reduced Fare Permit (RRFP) senior and disabled cardholders. The new fare provides unlimited rides on participating transit services for one day for the cost of two trips.

The fare adjustment was first introduced in 2024 as a promotional pilot.

“The new ORCA Day Pass gives you the freedom to travel anywhere, all day long, for six dollars,” said Christina O’Claire, the ORCA Joint Board chairperson and director of King County Metro’s Mobility Division. “The ORCA Day Pass also makes it easier than ever to seamlessly connect across transit modes — like buses, light rail and on-demand services — and between transit agencies. For riders who have disabilities, have lower incomes or are seniors, the price is even lower: just$2 a day to connect to unlimited opportunities.”

This cost reduction also aligns with the reduction in fares for Sound Transit Express Bus service, now $3 per trip, and Community Transit’s reduced fare, now $1.

The ORCA Day pass is accepted on most transit services, including buses and trains, throughout the region. Riders can purchase the pass online at myORCA.com, through the myORCA mobile app, at ORCA vending machines, or from the Google Wallet for ORCA digital card users.