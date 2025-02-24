Maplewood Presbyterian hosting ice cream social, board games and cards gathering March 1

Maplewood Presbyterian Church is inviting the community to an all-ages ice cream social and board games/cards gathering from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 1, at the church social hall, 19523 84th Ave. W., Edmonds.
There will be root beer floats and “build-your-own”sundae stations. Bring your favorite games and/or ice cream topping – but don’t worry if you come empty-handed because there will be plenty to go around. Small dogs are welcome.
The church is seeking volunteers for the event. Contact Cathy Draper at 425-314-7937 or blackeagle230@yahoo.com.
