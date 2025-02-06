Meadowdale HS among eight schools selected to perform on national stage

Meadowdale High School is one out of eight schools selected to perform on the Main Stage at the 2025 International Thespian Festival (ITF) from June 22 to 27 at Indiana University in Bloomington. The festival is produced by the Educational Theatre Association (EdTA).

More than 30 productions were screened this year for the eight available slots, according to EdTA’s press release. This is the first time that Meadowdale High School has been chosen for the festival. The theater troupe will perform a reimagined version of the Greek myth “Orpheus and Eurydice,” which is told through the eyes of the heroine Eurydice instead of Orpheus.

The schools selected include:

Meadowdale High School

Troupe 5449, Lynnwood, Washington

Eurydice

Director: Jacqueline Meyners

Dubuque Senior High School

Troupe 69, Dubuque, Iowa

The Revolutionists

Director: Aaron Dean

Martin Luther King High School

Troupe 6209, Riverside, California

The Drowsy Chaperone JR.

Director: Katie Williams

McKinney North High School

Troupe 6460, McKinney, Texas

Suite Surrender

Director: Keegan Arnold

Millard West High School

Troupe 5483, Omaha, Nebraska

Little Women

Director: Brooke Phillips

OCVTS Grunin Performing Arts Academy

Troupe 6185, Toms River, New Jersey

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: High School Edition

Director: A.J. Ciccotelli

Parker High School

Troupe 2640, Janesville, Wisconsin

Hadestown: Teen Edition

Director: Colin Swanson

Rock Ridge Performing Arts

Recipient of the 2024 Craig Zadan Pathway Grant

Troupe 8104, Ashburn, Virginia

The Prince of Egypt

This performance appears by special invitation from the Educational Theatre Foundation.

Director: Anthony Cimino-Johnson

“We are delighted to welcome these eight schools to ITF’s Main Stage, where students’ incredible artistry will take center stage,” said EdTA’s executive director Dr. Jennifer Katona. “This moment is also a celebration of the dedicated educators who nurture their creativity and bring these productions to life.”

ITF brings thousands of students and educators together for a week of learning, performance and connection. This event provides young artists with unique opportunities to develop their craft, connect with industry professionals and take the next steps in their theater journey, according to EdTA.

Registration for ITF is open now and runs through May 7 at itf.schooltheatre.org.