Meadowdale HS among eight schools selected to perform on national stage

Meadowdale High School is one out of eight schools selected to perform on the Main Stage at the 2025 International Thespian Festival (ITF) from June 22 to 27 at Indiana University in Bloomington. The festival is produced by the Educational Theatre Association (EdTA).
More than 30 productions were screened this year for the eight available slots, according to EdTA’s press release. This is the first time that Meadowdale High School has been chosen for the festival. The theater troupe will perform a reimagined version of the Greek myth “Orpheus and Eurydice,” which is told through the eyes of the heroine Eurydice instead of Orpheus.
The schools selected include:
Meadowdale High School
Troupe 5449, Lynnwood, Washington
Eurydice
Director: Jacqueline Meyners
Dubuque Senior High School
Troupe 69, Dubuque, Iowa
The Revolutionists
Director: Aaron Dean
Martin Luther King High School
Troupe 6209, Riverside, California
The Drowsy Chaperone JR.
Director: Katie Williams
McKinney North High School
Troupe 6460, McKinney, Texas
Suite Surrender
Director: Keegan Arnold
Millard West High School
Troupe 5483, Omaha, Nebraska
Little Women
Director: Brooke Phillips
OCVTS Grunin Performing Arts Academy
Troupe 6185, Toms River, New Jersey
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: High School Edition
Director: A.J. Ciccotelli
Parker High School
Troupe 2640, Janesville, Wisconsin
Hadestown: Teen Edition
Director: Colin Swanson
Rock Ridge Performing Arts
Recipient of the 2024 Craig Zadan Pathway Grant
Troupe 8104, Ashburn, Virginia
The Prince of Egypt
This performance appears by special invitation from the Educational Theatre Foundation.
Director: Anthony Cimino-Johnson
“We are delighted to welcome these eight schools to ITF’s Main Stage, where students’ incredible artistry will take center stage,” said EdTA’s executive director Dr. Jennifer Katona. “This moment is also a celebration of the dedicated educators who nurture their creativity and bring these productions to life.”
ITF brings thousands of students and educators together for a week of learning, performance and connection. This event provides young artists with unique opportunities to develop their craft, connect with industry professionals and take the next steps in their theater journey, according to EdTA.
Registration for ITF is open now and runs through May 7 at itf.schooltheatre.org.
