Navigating tariff changes: Washington trade and business experts to weigh in with Economic Alliance Feb. 27

Economic Alliance Snohomish County (EASC), the Economic Development Board for Tacoma-Pierce County and the Seattle Metro Chamber will host a free virtual workshop, Navigating Tariff Impacts on Washington Businesses: Strategies for Resilience & Growth, on Feb. 27.

“This webinar is designed to equip businesses with the knowledge and resources they need to remain competitive and resilient in the face of shifting trade policies,” says Maddie Merton, vice president of Business Retention and Expansion for EDB Tacoma Pierce. “Our goal is to support the growth and success of Washington businesses, even in challenging times.”

“As new tariffs take effect, businesses must adjust their strategies or risk falling behind,” says Vaugh Taylor, vice president of Economic Development, Seattle Metro Chamber. “This workshop brings together trade experts to help Washington companies understand the changes and manage costs.”

The webinar will provide real-time insights into current trade policies and their impact on Washington businesses. A live Q&A will follow expert presentations, offering attendees direct access to industry specialists.

Featured speakers include John F. Brislin, U.S. Small Business Administration; Tammy Lo Deets, Washington State Department of Commerce; Steve Balaski, The Northwest Seaport Alliance; and Mike Fowler, World Trade Center Tacoma.

“This is the time for businesses to pivot, adapt, and turn uncertainty into opportunity,” said Ray Stephanson, executive director and CEO of EASC. “Companies that take a proactive approach will be in the best position to navigate these changes and strengthen their competitive edge.”

The virtual webinar will take place from noon to 1 p.m. PST. Registration is open now at this link: https://bit.ly/WATariffs. Participants will receive the Zoom meeting link upon registration.