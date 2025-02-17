New Edmonds City Council committee format begins Feb. 18

A new format for Edmonds City Council committees begins Tuesday, Feb. 18 starting at 3 p.m., with both meetings held virtually via Zoom.

The council voted last month to change its committee structure from three, two-member committees to two committees (named Committee A and Committee B) that have three members each. Each committee will meet virtually for 90 minutes at 3 p.m., with Committee A meeting on the first Tuesday of the month, and Committee B meeting on the third Tuesday of the month. Unlike the three former council committees, which covered department-specific topics, each committee discusses all city-related business.

The Feb. 18 schedule also includes a Committee of the Whole, including all seven councilmembers, which will meet from 6-9 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month.

Committee meetings are work sessions for councilmembers and staff, with no public comment taken.

Here are the meeting agendas (full agendas linked to the committee title):

Committee B – 3 p.m.

— Security access agreement between the Edmonds School District (ESD) and Edmonds Police Department (EPD) for camera access for “emergent safety reasons.”

— Limited staff services agreement with the City of Everett for social worker supervision.

— A grant amendment that provides an additional $49,000 in funding for the city’s community social worker program.

— A pedestrian/bicycle safety interlocal agreement with the Washington Traffic Safety Commission.

Committee of the Whole – 6 p.m.

— Progress on code updates.

— Legal assessment committee proposed 2025 work plan.

The meetings can be viewed via Zoom at this link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by dial-up phone: US: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.

If members of the public can’t access the virtual committee meetings with their personal devices, a monitor is provided at the Edmonds City Council conference room, first floor of Edmonds City Hall, at 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.