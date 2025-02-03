New phone number for American Legion Post 66, VFW Post 8870

American Legion Post 66 and VFW Post 8870, both in Edmonds, have announced that they have a new phone number. Both posts can be reached at 833-924-4636.

Callers can leave a message for the American Legion Post at option 1, and for the VFW Post at option 2.

Both posts are dedicated to serving fellow veterans, their families, veteran service organizations and the communities that surround them through their programs and activities throughout the year.

If you served at least one day of active military duty since Dec. 7, 1941, and were honorably discharged or are still serving honorably, you can join the American Legion. To join, go to www.legion.org/join.

You can join the VFW if you served honorably in the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force or Coast Guard in any foreign war, insurrection or expedition that is recognized by award of a campaign or service medal of the United States. To join, go to: www.vfw.org/join/eligibility