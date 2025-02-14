Nikki & the Fast Times concert Feb. 22 supports EWHS Class of 2025 grad night

Join Nikki & the Fast Times for an ’80s-inspired concert from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, benefiting the Edmonds-Woodway High School Class of 2025’s Safe and Sober Grad Night celebration. The concert will be at the Historic Edmonds Opera House, 515 Dayton St., Edmonds.

Fundraising makes this celebration accessible to all graduating seniors. The grad night celebration is produced by the EWHS Parent Staff Organization. Guests are encouraged to wear their best ’80s attire.

Event highlights:

– Live music: A night with Nikki and the Fast Times, known for their dynamic stage presence and danceable ’80s music.

– Special guest: DJ MizRhi

– Beverages and snack available for purchase by Salish Sea Brewing Company, Off Set Cider and Uncorked by Jeff Boyer

Purchase a $25 ticket here.