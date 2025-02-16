Nominate an outstanding community leader for Rick Steves Service Above Self Award

The Rotary Club of Edmonds has opened nominations for the 2025 Rick Steves Service Above Self Award. This award celebrates an exceptional individual who has gone above and beyond in their work and service to the Edmonds community. It recognizes those who model Rotary’s service, integrity and community engagement values.

According to a Rotary Club of Edmonds news release, this award was inspired by Edmonds resident Rick Steves, who exemplifies Rotary values through his remarkable service in his personal life, business, community and global efforts. “His dedication to making the world a better place inspires us to contribute to our own communities,” the news release said.

The 2024 winner was Tana Axtell, the manager of Harbor Square Athletic Club.

Scan the QR code below if you know someone who shares this dedication and passion for service. Nominations are open now through March 15, 2025.

The award ceremony will occur at the Rotary Club of Edmonds meeting/luncheon at Claire’s Restaurant April 15. The recipient will receive $250, an engraved award and the community’s gratitude for their outstanding service.