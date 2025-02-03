North Sound Church Alpha Course begins Feb. 6

North Sound Church is launching its Alpha Course this Thursday, Feb. 6. The 10-week course “addresses basic questions of life, meaning and purpose from a Christian worldview to those who might be interested,” according to a church announcement.
Guides and dinner will be provided to participants from 6-8 p.m. Thursday evenings at the church, 404 Bell St. Participants are welcome to join anytime.
For more information, contact info@northsoundchurch.com or 425-776-9800.
