North Sound Church Chamber Series concert Feb. 16

The North Sound Church Chamber Series presents Johannes Brahms Piano Quartet Nr. 2 A major Op. 26 and Hwaen Ch’uqi Piano Quintet Nr. 2 C Major CWV 60 during a 6 p.m. concert Sunday, Feb. 16.
The concert will feature Hwaen Ch’uqi on piano and Pamela Liu on violin.
Doors open 5:30 p.m. The location is 201 4th Ave. N., Edmonds.
