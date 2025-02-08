North Sound Church seminar Feb. 12 for those who have lost a spouse

North Sound Church is sponsoring a one-time support seminar from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 for those who have lost their spouses. Guides and dinner will be provided for all participants.
The seminar will be at the church at 404 Bell St. For more information, email info@northsoundchurch.com or call 425-776-9800. RSVPs are appreciated.
