NW Washington Civic Circle hosting two community discussions on RFA annexation

Northwest Civic Circle (NWCC) is now hosting two community discussions on the proposed annexation of Edmonds into the South County Fire Regional Fire Authority (RFA), which will be before voters in April.

In addition to the hybrid event announced for Saturday, Feb. 22, at Edmonds Lutheran Church, NWCC is hosting a virtual conversation with South County Fire’s Chief Bob Eastman and Communications Director Christie Veley at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14.

“NWCC’s main goal in convening these conversations is to provide community members with the opportunity to hear directly from the parties involved, and for that content to be made available to anyone when time permits them to do so,” said organizer Alicia Crank.

Registration for both discussions is now open, and allows registrants to submit questions ahead of time.

NWCC’s Feb. 22 event will be in two parts: a presentation from the City of Edmonds, followed by presentations and Q&A with the pro and con committee members who were appointed by the Edmonds City Council last week. All of the members from both committees have agreed to participate.

Both discussions will be recorded for residents to view and use ahead of the April 22 special election.

The events will be free to attend as well as watch online. Donations to help support and underwrite the staffing and tech are welcomed.

To register and submit questions for the South County Fire Feb. 14 discussion: https://tinyurl.com/NWCCSCF25

To register and submit questions for the Edmonds RFA Feb. 22 discussion (both in person and virtual): https://tinyurl.com/NWCCRFA25