Open Doors program graduation scheduled for Feb. 25 Edmonds SD board meeting

The Feb. 25 Edmonds School District Board meeting is set to be full of celebration – kicking off with a graduation ceremony honoring students who completed the Open Doors program.

The following students are scheduled to graduate on Tuesday:

Xavier Glenn

Jackline Feza

Holly Hang

Chandler Olds

Ethan Kittleson

Open Doors is a state-funded program offering flexible education options for students who may have dropped out or are at risk of not graduating high school by the age of 21, according to district documents. The program helps students ages 16-21 earn a high school diploma, a GED or a certificate or an associate degree from Edmonds College.

The board is also set to vote on whether the district should revert to its 2020 policy on sexual harassment. The change comes after the U.S. Department of Education sent a letter to schools nationwide, expressing intent to enforce President Trump’s Title IX rules from 2020. District staff told the board on Feb. 11 that the district should move quickly to re-adopt the old policy to avoid potential litigation or loss of federal funds.

However, State Superintendent Chris Reykdal released a statement on Friday instructing school districts in Washington not to change its policies.

“I’ve advised Washington’s school districts that they should not make changes to their existing policies, practices, and programming in accordance with this letter,” he wrote. “There are legal paths for the federal government to restrict federal funding, and a Dear Colleague Letter is not one of those paths.”

More on the policy changes can be found in Lynnwood Today’s coverage of the Feb. 11 board meeting.

The district is also set to review and vote on changes to policy on opioid overdose reversal, infectious disease and anaphylaxis prevention and response.

If approved, the district’s new policy on opioid reversal would allow students to carry naloxone nasal spray on school property, among other clarifications.

A first reading is also scheduled for the board to review the district’s naming policy. The proposed policy change removes the suggestion of naming district-owned buildings and other property after people with local or national prominence, and instead recommending things be named after the area’s geographic characteristics.

Other business for Tuesday’s meeting includes reports on graduation rates and the December budget.

Additionally, students from Brier Terrace Middle school are then scheduled to give a presentation on how they’re working toward their “student belonging” improvement goals.

The board is also scheduled for an annual vote on the district’s highly capable program, and a vote on whether to approve board meeting dates for the 2025-2026 school year. The meeting is scheduled to conclude with a legislative update.

The full meeting agenda can be found on the district’s website.

The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the district’s website.

