Own Your Shine event highlights women of color in Snohomish County

by Misha Carter Posted: February 23, 2025
Women Who Shine Washington State team (L-R): Administrator DanVonique Reed and founder and CEO Leilani Miller. Not pictured is Facilitator Ehmandah Ramsey. (Photos by Misha Carter)

More than 300 attendees celebrated the accomplishments of women of color in Snohomish County during the third annual Own Your Shine event Saturday at Everett’s Delta Hotel.

The event highlighted the many positive impacts the honorees have had on their families and communities. Attendees visited vendor booths and embraced the vision and message that every woman has the power to shine brightly and live her best life.

2025 Own Your Shines awards.
Treasured Wisdom honoree Marion Harrison (with Lelani Miller), who was born in 1931, gives her acceptance speech.
Born in 1923, Treasured Wisdom honoree Edna Mathis Beaty, age 101, receives her award.
Shine Awards recipient for Integrity Marilyn Quincy.

Own Your Shine awards were given in five categories; Strength, Humility, Integrity, Nobility and Empowerment. Special awards were presented to those over 90 years old, and Rising Star Honorees were given to youth on the move. The awardees included:

Strength Award Winner – Ethel Stevenson-McNeal

Humility Award Winner – Cynthia Andrews

Integrity Award Winner – Marilyn Qunicy

Noble Award Winner – April Berg

Empower Award Winner – Janice Green

Treasured Wisdom Honorees – Edna Mathis and Marion Harrison

Youth Rising Star Honorees – Jemyah Reed, Danielle Ngiedi, Ja’Qyrie Darby Wheeler and Sierra Upchurch.

Keynote speaker, Ehmandah Ramsey spoke on the power of knowing when to rest and said that resting is not a sign of weakness but a sign of strength.
Ja’Qyrie Wheeler, right, performs “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
Women Who Shine Washington State Cohorts.

“When you shine, you inspire others,” said Own Your Shine founder and CEO Leilani Miller. “Your faith, bravery and commitment will light the way for those around you, encouraging them to step into their purpose as well.”

Partners and sponsors included Millennia Ministries, Community Foundation of Snohomish County, NAACP-Snohomish County Branch and the Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee.

At the Snohomish County League of Women Voters booth, Jeanne Crevier and Nadine Shanti gave tips on civic engagement.
Vendor Heaven Scents by Keish LLC displays handmade candles.
The team from Snohomish County Health Department was on hand for vaccine information.
Fatima’s African Boutique distributes natural products and clothing.

