Past and future of Edmonds Marsh topic of Edmonds Civic Roundtable meeting March 3

Explore the past, present and future of the Edmonds Marsh at the monthly program of the Edmonds Civic Roundtable, at 6:30 p.m. March 3 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

Members of the Edmonds Marsh Estuary Advocates, the group of local volunteers dedicated to preserving and restoring the marsh, will discuss a historical perspective of the marsh and describe the current City of Edmonds project aimed at restoring the estuary.

Speakers will present an update on the status of the former Unocal oil facility and their effort with the current City of Edmonds to restore the estuary and prevent flooding of Dayton Avenue and Harbor Square. Their presentation also will address climate change and sea level rise.

Once more than 100 acres, the estuary – and its connection to Puget Sound – has over the years been reduced to 22 acres. The marsh and estuary are designated as a wildlife sanctuary and critical bird habitat on the Pacific Northwest flyway.

Presenters will include Greg Ferguson, Bill Derry and Kathleen Sears.

Ferguson is a retired engineer who worked in oceanographic instrumentation and had been a consultant to the Yakama Indian Nation on Columbia River salmon-restoration projects.

Derry, whose academic work was in forest resources, started and managed the Snohomish County Surface Water Management Division. He also worked as consultant to state and local governments providing training on the state Department of Ecology’s stormwater design manual. He has written several recent articles for My Edmonds News on stormwater management, Edmonds streams and Edmonds marsh and estuary.

Sears is a former science teacher at International Schools as well as the Lakeside School in Seattle.