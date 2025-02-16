Plant propagation topic of Edmonds Floretum Garden Club Feb. 24 meeting

For those interested in growing more plants at little to no cost, the Edmonds Floretum Garden Club is offering a program on “Propagation – Seeds, Cuttings, Divisions and Layering” at its Monday, Feb. 24 meeting.

Club member Diane O’Neill will share her passion for propagation and will discuss several of her favorite plants and the propagation techniques suited to them. Propagating your own plants allows you to enhance your own garden and share your garden’s bounty with friends and neighbors. O’Neill is a former master gardener and enthusiastic educator, and her previous talks on this topic were very popular, the garden club said in a program announcement.

Floretum’s meetings are held in the Brackett Room at Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N. Doors open at 10 a.m. for social time. The meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m., and the speaker will begin approximately 11:15 a.m. All are welcome.