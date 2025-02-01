Poet’s Corner: Bus Rides, Ebey’s Landing, Ode to Hummingbirds

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds Poetry Group.

Bus Rides

One day in December, years ago

I rode the bus to Seattle

down Highway 99 –

along the risky thoroughfare

that sobers and surprises.

Keeping heart and eyes open wide.

The evening ride home gutted me.

Thrusts of visible poverty,

addiction and swollen disease

slumped in a wheelchair, moaning

directly across the aisle.

Riders felt pity, compassion or fear.

Some went numb enough to

keep getting along with their lives.

My seatmate came nearly unglued,

kicking the wheel with “shut up!”,

escaping at the next stop.

At the end of the line,

with no known way to help

I just went home.

The following day, a dam of grief

broke open for that man and all the

human damage I saw throughout the city.

The lament flowed into a lake of desire

for more treks into discomfort.

I told my friend “I really need to go

down there again.” Let’s go, she said.

So that is just what we did,

until the pandemic shut us down.

We E-Lined to town over and over –

in silence, open-handed, wide-eyed,

listening, praying, being with.

Those rides were disquieting gifts

that I really needed.

I still need today.

Denise Meade

~ ~ ~ ~

Ebey’s Landing

I doubt that I will ever see

a finer beach beside the sea ~

one who bears her stones so bold,

whose textured stories new and old

could not in aeons all be told.

Let’s walk for hours or days, you and I.

To our left, the sea and above, blue sky.

To our right, hills rolling sweetly green,

farmlands and flowers clothed in a sheen

creating a most splendid scene.

The tide when low, the sun when out

create the wide path that lovingly shouts

“Come wander, come walk for miles or days,

come amble, come listen, come pray.

Come heed what the hills and the shore,

what God and the sea have to say.

(With acknowledgement of Joyce Kilmer)

Denise Meade

~ ~ ~ ~

Ode to Hummingbirds

For ages I’ve called you

my angel birds

as you seem nearly miraculous.

I suppose you’re no more

miraculous than a beetle,

but I love you so much more!

No other creature

so closely scans my face

in curiosity.

Do you delight in

your tiny wings

as they maneuver the leaves,

making them bow and fan

as you feed?

Your powerful precision

shifts the microcosm.

You drain feeders and flowers,

draw human eyes into

focused wonder.

We attend your

magnificence in awe.

To no avail, I’ve tried to talk

you out of the ongoing

competition with your own kind.

The airdance is spectacular

as you spar and lay

dizzying claim to nectar.

Can’t you just share?

There’s plenty, my teeny friends.

We work hard to keep you as

welcome residents of our yard,

tending our flowers,

filling our feeders,

always thawing them

in frozen months.

Thank you for your presence here,

little angels.

Please tarry. Please stay!

Denise Meade

~ ~ ~ ~ ~