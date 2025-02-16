Poet’s Corner: Drivescape Revisited, Juniper Moon, Yellow Malibu

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds Poetry Group.
Drivescape Revisited
I hunch over my steering wheel
Traffic jammed and damned unhappy
Snarling, sweating, swearing like a sailor
A far-too-familiar freeway scene
Normally
Yet today I’m calm, a cool cucumber
My Kia glides through Heartburn Alley…
When it hits me: my crazy-driven world
This I5 drivescape
Will never be the same
More sharing, less swearing
Old and new, large and small, electric or gas
Trucks from 18-wheelers to sleek Rivians
Ugly Tesla trucks too (but it’s a free country…)
Transit busses chock-full of riders
Run their well-known routes
Above it all sleek and shiny
New light rail trains glide quietly
Filled with fresh smiling passengers
We flow together now
One smooth, more friendly mass
Tom Fortin
~ ~ ~ ~
Juniper Moon
Swath of moon cuts Port Susan Bay in half
Bound for a sun splashed morning
Heralding heat and salt
Cool south breeze triples the ripples
Multiplies wavelets wandering in
Low tide floods the phantom light
I pause on shore in rising light
Sleeping neighbors’ eyes no threat
To share my furtive reverie
Awkward squawkings echo in
Seabirds far off, all unseen
Questioning my presence
We share questions waterfowl and I
Mine celestial, full of awe
Theirs of lesser scope
I miss it when they lift and rise
Leaving only silence
Lapping waves restore the balance
Tide ebbs over salty mudflats
Deep star spangled darkness
Wraps our cosmic waterfall
Tom Fortin
~ ~ ~ ~
Yellow Malibu
High spirits ruled that hot August afternoon
As we left our favorite old family picnic spot
Alongside that boulder-strewn stretch on the Pilchuck
Piling happily into my shiny new ’65 Chevy
My wife-to-be had often heard my sisters reminisce with me
About great youthful picnic days with dad fly-fishing
Mom reading plus controlling the picnic basket
Three rowdy kids scaling boulders and wading in that cold, fresh water
Now my love shared a sunny day there with us
Plus a newcomer, my tow-headed toddler nephew, nearly three
The future shined as brightly as sunbeams bouncing off
Polished chrome and buttery yellow paint
Could life get any better than this? Oh, yes, it certainly could
All it took was some dusty miles past Baker Lake back to I5
And a new Beatles song blasting from the radio
Just begging for a sing-along
“We all live in a yellow Malibu, a yellow Malibu, a yellow Malibuuuu…”
Our silly laughter mixed with those mixed-up lyrics
As we sailed along joyously in our faux submarine
Our storied riverside disappearing in the rear-view mirror
Sparkling new possibilities awaiting us dead ahead
Tom Fortin
~ ~ ~ ~
I’m a longtime, retired high school and community college teacher with plenty of time now for “Fooling with Words.” My active interest in creating my own poetry was launched by that Bill Moyers-titled PBS series in 1998. And lately I enjoy becoming more public with my poetic attempts.
I love my present Lynnwood/Edmonds/Sno-King life. The vibrant artistic climate surrounding us here today fills my heart — and my poetic spirit — to overflowing.
