Poet’s Corner: Drivescape Revisited, Juniper Moon, Yellow Malibu

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds Poetry Group.

Drivescape Revisited

I hunch over my steering wheel

Traffic jammed and damned unhappy

Snarling, sweating, swearing like a sailor

A far-too-familiar freeway scene

Normally

Yet today I’m calm, a cool cucumber

My Kia glides through Heartburn Alley…

When it hits me: my crazy-driven world

This I5 drivescape

Will never be the same

More sharing, less swearing

Old and new, large and small, electric or gas

Trucks from 18-wheelers to sleek Rivians

Ugly Tesla trucks too (but it’s a free country…)

Transit busses chock-full of riders

Run their well-known routes

Above it all sleek and shiny

New light rail trains glide quietly

Filled with fresh smiling passengers

We flow together now

One smooth, more friendly mass

Tom Fortin

~ ~ ~ ~

Juniper Moon

Swath of moon cuts Port Susan Bay in half

Bound for a sun splashed morning

Heralding heat and salt

Cool south breeze triples the ripples

Multiplies wavelets wandering in

Low tide floods the phantom light

I pause on shore in rising light

Sleeping neighbors’ eyes no threat

To share my furtive reverie

Awkward squawkings echo in

Seabirds far off, all unseen

Questioning my presence

We share questions waterfowl and I

Mine celestial, full of awe

Theirs of lesser scope

I miss it when they lift and rise

Leaving only silence

Lapping waves restore the balance

Tide ebbs over salty mudflats

Deep star spangled darkness

Wraps our cosmic waterfall

Tom Fortin

~ ~ ~ ~

Yellow Malibu

High spirits ruled that hot August afternoon

As we left our favorite old family picnic spot

Alongside that boulder-strewn stretch on the Pilchuck

Piling happily into my shiny new ’65 Chevy

My wife-to-be had often heard my sisters reminisce with me

About great youthful picnic days with dad fly-fishing

Mom reading plus controlling the picnic basket

Three rowdy kids scaling boulders and wading in that cold, fresh water

Now my love shared a sunny day there with us

Plus a newcomer, my tow-headed toddler nephew, nearly three

The future shined as brightly as sunbeams bouncing off

Polished chrome and buttery yellow paint

Could life get any better than this? Oh, yes, it certainly could

All it took was some dusty miles past Baker Lake back to I5

And a new Beatles song blasting from the radio

Just begging for a sing-along

“We all live in a yellow Malibu, a yellow Malibu, a yellow Malibuuuu…”

Our silly laughter mixed with those mixed-up lyrics

As we sailed along joyously in our faux submarine

Our storied riverside disappearing in the rear-view mirror

Sparkling new possibilities awaiting us dead ahead

Tom Fortin

~ ~ ~ ~

About the poet:

I’m a longtime, retired high school and community college teacher with plenty of time now for “Fooling with Words.” My active interest in creating my own poetry was launched by that Bill Moyers-titled PBS series in 1998. And lately I enjoy becoming more public with my poetic attempts.

I love my present Lynnwood/Edmonds/Sno-King life. The vibrant artistic climate surrounding us here today fills my heart — and my poetic spirit — to overflowing.