David Preston elected Edmonds Port Commission president

The Port of Edmonds Commission unanimously elected David Preston as commission president in January. Janelle Cass will serve as commission vice president and Selena Killin as commission secretary.

Preston has served on the Port of Edmonds Commission since 2011 and represents Port District 2. This will be his third year-long term as commission president.

Steve Johnston and Jay Grant make up the remainder of the port commission.

The mission of the Port of Edmonds is to provide value to the community through economic development, marina and commercial operations, waterfront public access and environmental stewardship, according to the Port of Edmonds’ press release. A major focus for 2025 is to secure funding for marina infrastructure maintenance and major public access improvement projects.

The commission’s role is to develop and adopt a budget and policies that support the port’s goals and oversee Executive Director Angela Harris who leads a staff of 29 full-time employees.