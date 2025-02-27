Port of Edmonds seeks applications for appointment to Port Commission

With Edmonds Port Commissioner Steve Johnston announcing his retirement effective March 30, the Port of Edmonds is seeking applicants for the commission at large position.

Applications will be accepted through the close of business at 4:30 p.m. March 12. The port expects that the final commission vote to appoint a candidate to fill the vacancy will be April 28.

The application process and requirements, application packet and district map with boundary descriptions are posted on the Port’s website. Applicants must reside in the Port District.

Over the next month, the port will honor Commissioner Johnston and recognizing the many contributions he has made to the port and the Edmonds and Woodway communities.

The port district includes the Town of Woodway and part of the City of Edmonds. It operates various commercial properties in downtown Edmonds and provides the only marina in the 30-mile stretch between Seattle’s Shilshole Bay and the Port of Everett. The mission of the Port of Edmonds is to provide value to the community through economic development, marina and commercial operations, waterfront public access and environmental stewardship. The port is governed by a five-member board of commissioners.