Prep boys basketball: Win over Shorewood sends Warriors into District championship Saturday

Boys Basketball

3A District 1 Semifinals (Winner advances to District championship game and qualifies for the state tournament)

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 67-37

Scoring by quarter

Shorewood 10-10-06-11

Edmonds-Woodway 06-24-18-19

The top-seeded Edmonds-Woodway Warriors clinched a state tournament berth for the first time since 2017 and advanced to the 3A District 1 Championship game with a 67-37 victory over the fourth-seeded Shorewood Stormrays in the tournament semifinal game at Marysville Pilchuck on Wednesday night. Dartmouth-bound senior Cam Hiatt led the Warriors with 34 points.

Edmonds-Woodway struggled early as Shorewood jumped out to an early 6-0 lead, holding the Warriors scoreless through the first four-and-a-half minutes of the game. The Stormrays held a 10-6 lead after the first quarter.

The Warriors started off the second quarter by going on a 10-0 run and would not relinquish their advantage. They outscored the Stormrays 24-10 in the quarter with Hiatt contributing 14 points, including a half-court shot at the buzzer to give the Warriors their largest lead of the game at that point, 30-20 at halftime.

Edmonds-Woodway continued to pull away in the second half, leading by as many as 36 points (64-28) before Shorewood closed out the game on a 9-3 run. The Warriors improved to 23-1 overall on the season, including three wins over the Stormrays.

The win advances Edmonds-Woodway to the District Championship, where they will face the third-seeded Monroe Bearcats. Monro upset second-seeded Shorecrest, 48-44. The championship game will take place at Marysville Pilchuck High School at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 and will be the second meeting of the season between the two teams. Edmonds-Woodway beat Monroe 57-40 on Feb. 10. Both teams will advance to the state tournament that is set to begin next week.

The loss for Shorewood sends the Stormrays into the consolation bracket, where they will get one more chance to qualify for the state tournament. Shorewood will play the sixth-seeded Sedro-Woolley Cubs Saturday, Feb. 22, also at Marysville Pilchuck High School, with the game scheduled to tip off at noon. The winner of that game will advance to state and the losing team’s season will come to an end.

Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring:

Cam Hiatt 34, Grant Williams 13, D.J. Karl 8, Dre Simonsen 4, Luke Boland 3, Joaquin Escandon 3, Will Alseth 2

Shorewood individual scoring:

Thomas Moles 12, Max Nguyen 5, Jaden Marlow 4, Tyler Marlow 4, Nathan Abraha 3, Yuto Allison 3, Kevin Cambronero 2, Elijah Haub 2, Aaron James 2

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 23-1; Shorewood 15-9

Edmonds-Woodway next game: District championship game vs Monroe; Saturday, Feb. 22; 8 p.m. at Marysville Pilchuck High School

Shorewood next game: Winner-to-state/loser-out game vs Sedro-Woolley; Saturday, Feb. 22; noon. at Marysville Pilchuck High School