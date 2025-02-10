Prep boys wrestling: Warriors take 3A South District title; Royals, Hawks and Mavs wrestlers bound for Mat Classic

The Edmonds-Woodway High School boys wrestling team dominated the 3A South District wrestling tournament Feb. 8, scoring 379.5 points to take the District title.

The Warriors outscored second-place Ferndale by 113 points.

Edmonds-Woodway, which had eight wrestlers in the finals, came away with three champions: Jude Haines at 113 lbs., Dylan Rice at 144 lbs. and Ever Yamada at 175 lbs. In addition to winning a championship, Yamada was voted Wesco Wrestler of the Year.

With the new “straight to state format,” the top four from each weight classification advanced to state. The fifth-place Wesco 3A South wrestlers will also have one final opportunity to qualify for state on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at Stanwood High School, where they will wrestle in a “winner to state” match against the fifth-place finisher in their weight classification from Wesco 3A North.

E-W will send 17 grapplers to the Tacoma Dome for the Mat Classic Feb. 20-21. Lynnwood, which finished third in the tournament with 219 points, had one champion and will send five wrestlers to state. Winning a championship for the Royals was Ashton Myers at 120 lbs.

With 216 points, Mountlake Terrace finished in fifth place. The Hawks came away with one champion and will send seven wrestlers to state. Isaac Williams, at 150 lbs., won a championship for the Hawks. Meadowdale finished in sixth place with 203.5 points and two champions, and will send seven to state. Winning championships for Meadowdale were Miguel Garcia 126 lbs. and Christopher Ramirez at 132 lbs.

The girls district tournament was postponed a week due to weather. The girls will travel to Oak Harbor Feb 15.

Boys 3A South District Team Scores

1 Edmonds-Woodway 379.5

2 Ferndale 266.5

3 Lynnwood 219.0

4 Shorecrest 218.0

5 Mountlake Terrace 216.0

6 Meadowdale 203.5

7 Shorewood 195.5

Round Results:

Functions

1st Place

106

1st Place Match – Emiliano Olivera-Matias (Shorewood) 27-15 won by fall over Eduardo Gonzalez (Lynnwood) 24-5 (Fall 2:42)

113

1st Place Match – Jude Haines (Edmonds-Woodway) 27-9 won by decision over Gideon Ryder (Shorecrest) 24-10 (Dec 4-2)

120

1st Place Match – Ashton Myers (Lynnwood) 30-5 won by tech fall over Hollender Lynch (Edmonds-Woodway) 33-12 (TF-1.5 4:42 (19-4))

126

1st Place Match – Miguel Garcia (Meadowdale) 21-13 won by fall over Braedyn Clark (Lynnwood) 6-3 (Fall 4:41)

132

1st Place Match – Christopher Ramirez (Meadowdale) 13-8 won by tech fall over Eric Ly (Lynnwood) 30-12 (TF-1.5 5:47 (15-0))

138

1st Place Match – Avi Wylen (Shorecrest) 37-2 won by major decision over Mason Filippini (Ferndale) 27-13 (MD 15-2)

144

1st Place Match – Dylan Rice (Edmonds-Woodway) 36-11 won by decision over Moses Marsh (Mountlake Terrace) 24-11 (Dec 15-8)

150

1st Place Match – Isaac Williams (Mountlake Terrace) 33-7 won by fall over Alex Depass (Ferndale) 27-7 (Fall 5:14)

157

1st Place Match – Owen Watson (Shorecrest) 19-12 won by major decision over Titus Swett (Mountlake Terrace) 25-16 (MD 11-2)

165

1st Place Match – Wyatt Broyles (Ferndale) 12-7 won by fall over Nathan Schlack (Edmonds-Woodway) 20-19 (Fall 1:40)

175

1st Place Match – Ever Yamada (Edmonds-Woodway) 34-4 won by fall over Jamier Perry (Meadowdale) 23-11 (Fall 5:38)

190

1st Place Match – Lukas Probizanski (Shorewood) 33-10 won by decision over Carmelo Larocca (Edmonds-Woodway) 25-5 (Dec 9-5)

215

1st Place Match – Carter Nichols (Shorecrest) 34-5 won by fall over Alex White (Edmonds-Woodway) 31-12 (Fall 4:26)

285

1st Place Match – Wyatt Strait (Ferndale) 37-5 won by fall over Edson Belizaire (Edmonds-Woodway) 23-16 (Fall 1:28)

Tournament Results

Functions

106

Guaranteed Places (Top four to state, fifth place with one more opportunity to qualify)

1st Place – Emiliano Olivera-Matias of Shorewood

2nd Place – Eduardo Gonzalez of Lynnwood

3rd Place – Isaiah Meyer of Edmonds-Woodway

4th Place – Frank Guzman of Mountlake Terrace

5th Place – Grant Carpenter of Shorecrest

6th Place – Miguel Nogales of Ferndale

7th Place – Rhett Nickle of Edmonds-Woodway

8th Place – Carlos Brown of Mountlake Terrace

1st Place Match

Emiliano Olivera-Matias (Shorewood) 27-15, So. over Eduardo Gonzalez (Lynnwood) 24-5, Fr. (Fall 2:42)

3rd Place Match

Isaiah Meyer (Edmonds-Woodway) 30-18, Fr. over Frank Guzman (Mountlake Terrace) 22-11, Fr. (Fall 1:38)

5th Place Match

Grant Carpenter (Shorecrest) 12-13, Fr. over Miguel Nogales (Ferndale) 15-23, Fr. (Fall 2:05)

7th Place Match

Rhett Nickle (Edmonds-Woodway) 15-18, Fr. over Carlos Brown (Mountlake Terrace) 2-5, So. (SV-1 12-9)

113

Guaranteed Places (Top four to state, fifth place with one more opportunity to qualify)

1st Place – Jude Haines of Edmonds-Woodway

2nd Place – Gideon Ryder of Shorecrest

3rd Place – Alex Krumov of Edmonds-Woodway

4th Place – Edward Reyes of Ferndale

5th Place – Cooper Towne of Mountlake Terrace

6th Place – Shreyas Bhattarai of Shorewood

7th Place – Dylan Por of Lynnwood

8th Place – Giovanni Vilanueva-Ventura of Ferndale

1st Place Match

Jude Haines (Edmonds-Woodway) 27-9, Jr. over Gideon Ryder (Shorecrest) 24-10, Fr. (Dec 4-2)

3rd Place Match

Alex Krumov (Edmonds-Woodway) 23-11, So. over Edward Reyes (Ferndale) 10-19, So. (Fall 2:02)

5th Place Match

Cooper Towne (Mountlake Terrace) 10-17, Fr. over Shreyas Bhattarai (Shorewood) 14-23, Sr. (Fall 4:53)

7th Place Match

Dylan Por (Lynnwood) 7-12, Jr. over Giovanni Vilanueva-Ventura (Ferndale) 7-10, Fr. (MD 16-2)

120

Guaranteed Places (Top four to state, fifth place with one more opportunity to qualify)

1st Place – Ashton Myers of Lynnwood

2nd Place – Hollender Lynch of Edmonds-Woodway

3rd Place – Aziret Bakytov of Edmonds-Woodway

4th Place – Yaphet Habtom of Shorewood

5th Place – Matbeal Dinka of Shorewood

6th Place – Akif Yilmaz of Mountlake Terrace

7th Place – Jacob Creasy of Ferndale

8th Place – Chris Garzon of Lynnwood

1st Place Match

Ashton Myers (Lynnwood) 30-5, Jr. over Hollender Lynch (Edmonds-Woodway) 33-12, Fr. (TF-1.5 4:42 (19-4))

3rd Place Match

Aziret Bakytov (Edmonds-Woodway) 27-12, So. over Yaphet Habtom (Shorewood) 22-20, Jr. (Dec 8-3)

5th Place Match

Matbeal Dinka (Shorewood) 8-6, So. over Akif Yilmaz (Mountlake Terrace) 15-15, Fr. (M. For.)

7th Place Match

Jacob Creasy (Ferndale) 8-11, Jr. over Chris Garzon (Lynnwood) 1-5, Jr. (Fall 1:00)

126

Guaranteed Places (Top four to state, fifth place with one more opportunity to qualify)

1st Place – Miguel Garcia of Meadowdale

2nd Place – Braedyn Clark of Lynnwood

3rd Place – Lukah Washburn of Meadowdale

4th Place – Ryder Abbott of Ferndale

5th Place – Laith Salem of Shorecrest

6th Place – Aidan Duong of Edmonds-Woodway

7th Place – Elijah Jepsen of Shorewood

8th Place – Maximus Eaglehead of Shorewood

1st Place Match

Miguel Garcia (Meadowdale) 21-13, Sr. over Braedyn Clark (Lynnwood) 6-3, Jr. (Fall 4:41)

3rd Place Match

Lukah Washburn (Meadowdale) 21-10, Sr. over Ryder Abbott (Ferndale) 18-14, So. (Fall 3:43)

5th Place Match

Laith Salem (Shorecrest) 25-17, So. over Aidan Duong (Edmonds-Woodway) 15-27, Jr. (TF-1.5 5:00 (17-2))

7th Place Match

Elijah Jepsen (Shorewood) 12-11, Jr. over Maximus Eaglehead (Shorewood) 9-12, Fr. (Fall 0:40)

132

Guaranteed Places (Top four to state, fifth place with one more opportunity to qualify)

1st Place – Christopher Ramirez of Meadowdale

2nd Place – Eric Ly of Lynnwood

3rd Place – Masayoshi Taura of Shorewood

4th Place – Sam Schimpf of Edmonds-Woodway

5th Place – Hector Castro of Meadowdale

6th Place – Luke Swenson of Mountlake Terrace

7th Place – Zadrin Morga-Baisac of Shorecrest

8th Place – An Tran of Shorewood

1st Place Match

Christopher Ramirez (Meadowdale) 13-8, Jr. over Eric Ly (Lynnwood) 30-12, Sr. (TF-1.5 5:47 (15-0))

3rd Place Match

Masayoshi Taura (Shorewood) 28-12, Sr. over Sam Schimpf (Edmonds-Woodway) 25-18, Sr. (Dec 6-1)

5th Place Match

Hector Castro (Meadowdale) 16-13, So. over Luke Swenson (Mountlake Terrace) 3-3, So. (Fall 0:52)

7th Place Match

Zadrin Morga-Baisac (Shorecrest) 9-16, So. over An Tran (Shorewood) 13-15, So. (Dec 7-1)

138

Guaranteed Places (Top four to state, fifth place with one more opportunity to qualify)

1st Place – Avi Wylen of Shorecrest

2nd Place – Mason Filippini of Ferndale

3rd Place – Maximus Uckun of Shorewood

4th Place – Logan Palmer of Meadowdale

5th Place – Alex Gorun of Ferndale

6th Place – Jared Sum of Lynnwood

7th Place – Neta Navot of Shorecrest

8th Place – Owen Smith of Edmonds-Woodway

1st Place Match

Avi Wylen (Shorecrest) 37-2, Jr. over Mason Filippini (Ferndale) 27-13, Jr. (MD 15-2)

3rd Place Match

Maximus Uckun (Shorewood) 23-17, So. over Logan Palmer (Meadowdale) 13-14, Jr. (Fall 1:53)

5th Place Match

Alex Gorun (Ferndale) 18-8, Fr. over Jared Sum (Lynnwood) 13-16, So. (Fall 3:18)

7th Place Match

Neta Navot (Shorecrest) 9-8, Jr. over Owen Smith (Edmonds-Woodway) 12-11, Fr. (TF-1.5 4:29 (18-1))

144

Guaranteed Places (Top four to state, fifth place with one more opportunity to qualify)

1st Place – Dylan Rice of Edmonds-Woodway

2nd Place – Moses Marsh of Mountlake Terrace

3rd Place – Kenneth Adams Jr of Shorecrest

4th Place – Skylar Klein of Shorewood

5th Place – Bryson Le of Lynnwood

6th Place – Spencer Hamilton of Ferndale

7th Place – Tobin Kantner-Blakeslee of Meadowdale

8th Place – Gabriel Robbins of Lynnwood

1st Place Match

Dylan Rice (Edmonds-Woodway) 36-11, Jr. over Moses Marsh (Mountlake Terrace) 24-11, So. (Dec 15-8)

3rd Place Match

Kenneth Adams Jr (Shorecrest) 30-11, Sr. over Skylar Klein (Shorewood) 13-12, Sr. (MD 16-3)

5th Place Match

Bryson Le (Lynnwood) 15-15, Sr. over Spencer Hamilton (Ferndale) 31-19, Jr. (Dec 8-5)

7th Place Match

Tobin Kantner-Blakeslee (Meadowdale) 9-11, Fr. over Gabriel Robbins (Lynnwood) 9-25, Jr. (Fall 2:00)

150

Guaranteed Places (Top four to state, fifth place with one more opportunity to qualify)

1st Place – Isaac Williams of Mountlake Terrace

2nd Place – Alex Depass of Ferndale

3rd Place – Jakob Grimm of Shorecrest

4th Place – Jacob Ramos of Edmonds-Woodway

5th Place – Mathew Sleipness of Meadowdale

6th Place – Abdul Najib of Mountlake Terrace

7th Place – Landon Stull of Lynnwood

8th Place – Isaiah Akhre-Lee of Edmonds-Woodway

1st Place Match

Isaac Williams (Mountlake Terrace) 33-7, Sr. over Alex Depass (Ferndale) 27-7, Sr. (Fall 5:14)

3rd Place Match

Jakob Grimm (Shorecrest) 31-13, So. over Jacob Ramos (Edmonds-Woodway) 10-14, Jr. (Fall 2:39)

5th Place Match

Mathew Sleipness (Meadowdale) 10-8, Jr. over Abdul Najib (Mountlake Terrace) 7-10, Jr. (Fall 2:39)

7th Place Match

Landon Stull (Lynnwood) 12-16, So. over Isaiah Akhre-Lee (Edmonds-Woodway) 7-11, So. (Fall 3:26)

157

Guaranteed Places (Top four to state, fifth place with one more opportunity to qualify)

1st Place – Owen Watson of Shorecrest

2nd Place – Titus Swett of Mountlake Terrace

3rd Place – Parker Merwin of Ferndale

4th Place – Mason Collins of Edmonds-Woodway

5th Place – Pedro Labat of Shorecrest

6th Place – Hezekiah Graham of Shorewood

7th Place – Malik Tunkara of Lynnwood

8th Place – Donovan Diaz of Meadowdale

1st Place Match

Owen Watson (Shorecrest) 19-12, Sr. over Titus Swett (Mountlake Terrace) 25-16, So. (MD 11-2)

3rd Place Match

Parker Merwin (Ferndale) 24-18, Jr. over Mason Collins (Edmonds-Woodway) 20-17, Fr. (Fall 2:59)

5th Place Match

Pedro Labat (Shorecrest) 16-15, Jr. over Hezekiah Graham (Shorewood) 24-19, Fr. (Fall 1:37)

7th Place Match

Malik Tunkara (Lynnwood) 14-15, Sr. over Donovan Diaz (Meadowdale) 5-18, Sr. (Fall 3:32)

165

Guaranteed Places (Top four to state, fifth place with one more opportunity to qualify)

1st Place – Wyatt Broyles of Ferndale

2nd Place – Nathan Schlack of Edmonds-Woodway

3rd Place – Lukman Bandawi of Lynnwood

4th Place – Augie Hurtado of Edmonds-Woodway

5th Place – Milo Hamilton of Shorecrest

6th Place – Caleb Gately of Lynnwood

7th Place – Jackson Macbeth of Ferndale

8th Place – Cameron Arseneaux of Shorecrest

1st Place Match

Wyatt Broyles (Ferndale) 12-7, So. over Nathan Schlack (Edmonds-Woodway) 20-19, So. (Fall 1:40)

3rd Place Match

Lukman Bandawi (Lynnwood) 6-2, Sr. over Augie Hurtado (Edmonds-Woodway) 16-13, Fr. (Dec 8-7)

5th Place Match

Milo Hamilton (Shorecrest) 8-9, Jr. over Caleb Gately (Lynnwood) 10-8, So. (Fall 3:28)

7th Place Match

Jackson Macbeth (Ferndale) 12-16, Sr. over Cameron Arseneaux (Shorecrest) 11-25, So. (Dec 11-10)

175

Guaranteed Places (Top four to state, fifth place with one more opportunity to qualify)

1st Place – Ever Yamada of Edmonds-Woodway

2nd Place – Jamier Perry of Meadowdale

3rd Place – Adam Baader of Ferndale

4th Place – Owen Boswell of Mountlake Terrace

5th Place – Hannibal Bandawi of Lynnwood

6th Place – Logan Armstrong of Mountlake Terrace

7th Place – Drake Burmaster of Edmonds-Woodway

8th Place – William Hernandez-Chavez of Meadowdale

1st Place Match

Ever Yamada (Edmonds-Woodway) 34-4, Sr. over Jamier Perry (Meadowdale) 23-11, So. (Fall 5:38)

3rd Place Match

Adam Baader (Ferndale) 23-12, Sr. over Owen Boswell (Mountlake Terrace) 12-11, So. (Dec 5-3)

5th Place Match

Hannibal Bandawi (Lynnwood) 4-7, So. over Logan Armstrong (Mountlake Terrace) 16-9, So. (Dec 6-2)

7th Place Match

Drake Burmaster (Edmonds-Woodway) 6-9, Fr. over William Hernandez-Chavez (Meadowdale) 9-12, Fr. (Inj. 0:00)

190

Guaranteed Places (Top four to state, fifth place with one more opportunity to qualify)

1st Place – Lukas Probizanski of Shorewood

2nd Place – Carmelo Larocca of Edmonds-Woodway

3rd Place – Elijah Swett of Mountlake Terrace

4th Place – Andrew Davis of Edmonds-Woodway

5th Place – Hidalgo Bautista of Lynnwood

6th Place – Michael French of Ferndale

7th Place – John Manla of Lynnwood

8th Place – Orion Dixon of Ferndale

1st Place Match

Lukas Probizanski (Shorewood) 33-10, Fr. over Carmelo Larocca (Edmonds-Woodway) 25-5, Jr. (Dec 9-5)

3rd Place Match

Elijah Swett (Mountlake Terrace) 25-15, Sr. over Andrew Davis (Edmonds-Woodway) 23-20, Sr. (Fall 1:38)

5th Place Match

Hidalgo Bautista (Lynnwood) 11-12, So. over Michael French (Ferndale) 7-19, Jr. (Fall 1:55)

7th Place Match

John Manla (Lynnwood) 6-2, Sr. over Orion Dixon (Ferndale) 13-18, So. (TF-1.5 2:37 (19-3))

215

Guaranteed Places (Top four to state, fifth place with one more opportunity to qualify)

1st Place – Carter Nichols of Shorecrest

2nd Place – Alex White of Edmonds-Woodway

3rd Place – Mika Serafinas of Edmonds-Woodway

4th Place – Brett Gigrich of Mountlake Terrace

5th Place – Ryan Pineda of Mountlake Terrace

6th Place – Braden Arps of Ferndale

7th Place – William Brundage of Meadowdale

8th Place – Benjamin Jenkins of Shorewood

1st Place Match

Carter Nichols (Shorecrest) 34-5, Sr. over Alex White (Edmonds-Woodway) 31-12, Jr. (Fall 4:26)

3rd Place Match

Mika Serafinas (Edmonds-Woodway) 21-11, Sr. over Brett Gigrich (Mountlake Terrace) 9-6, Sr. (Fall 3:36)

5th Place Match

Ryan Pineda (Mountlake Terrace) 21-12, Jr. over Braden Arps (Ferndale) 13-13, So. (Fall 2:17)

7th Place Match

William Brundage (Meadowdale) 10-15, Sr. over Benjamin Jenkins (Shorewood) 14-26, Sr. (Fall 4:41)

285

Guaranteed Places (Top four to state, fifth place with one more opportunity to qualify)

1st Place – Wyatt Strait of Ferndale

2nd Place – Edson Belizaire of Edmonds-Woodway

3rd Place – Jaxson Hulbert of Meadowdale

4th Place – Joseph Krueger of Meadowdale

5th Place – Thor Lamusga of Lynnwood

6th Place – Omar Diaz of Edmonds-Woodway

7th Place – Korbin Burris of Lynnwood

8th Place – Benny Cueva-James of Ferndale

1st Place Match

Wyatt Strait (Ferndale) 37-5, Sr. over Edson Belizaire (Edmonds-Woodway) 23-16, Jr. (Fall 1:28)

3rd Place Match

Jaxson Hulbert (Meadowdale) 27-14, So. over Joseph Krueger (Meadowdale) 8-10, So. (For.)

5th Place Match

Thor Lamusga (Lynnwood) 19-10, Sr. over Omar Diaz (Edmonds-Woodway) 17-13, Sr. (Fall 1:41)

7th Place Match

Korbin Burris (Lynnwood) 7-9, Sr. over Benny Cueva-James (Ferndale) 2-4, Jr. (Dec 6-1)

Next matches:

Fifth place finishers: Wesco 3A South vs Wesco 3A North; Wednesday, Feb. 12; 7 p.m. at Stanwood High School

Top four finishers: State Tournament; Thursday, Feb. 20 and Friday, Feb. 21 at the Tacoma Dome

–– By Mike Cooper with additional details from Steve Willits