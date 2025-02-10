Prep boys wrestling: Warriors take 3A South District title; Royals, Hawks and Mavs wrestlers bound for Mat Classic

The Edmonds-Woodway High School boys wrestling team dominated the 3A South District wrestling tournament Feb. 8, scoring 379.5 points to take the District title.
The Warriors outscored second-place Ferndale by 113 points.
Edmonds-Woodway, which had eight wrestlers in the finals, came away with three champions: Jude Haines at 113 lbs., Dylan Rice at 144 lbs. and Ever Yamada at 175 lbs. In addition to winning a championship, Yamada was voted Wesco Wrestler of the Year.
With the new “straight to state format,” the top four from each weight classification advanced to state. The fifth-place Wesco 3A South wrestlers will also have one final opportunity to qualify for state on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at Stanwood High School, where they will wrestle in a “winner to state” match against the fifth-place finisher in their weight classification from Wesco 3A North.
E-W will send 17 grapplers to the Tacoma Dome for the Mat Classic Feb. 20-21. Lynnwood, which finished third in the tournament with 219 points, had one champion and will send five wrestlers to state. Winning a championship for the Royals was Ashton Myers at 120 lbs.
With 216 points, Mountlake Terrace finished in fifth place. The Hawks came away with one champion and will send seven wrestlers to state. Isaac Williams, at 150 lbs., won a championship for the Hawks. Meadowdale finished in sixth place with 203.5 points and two champions, and will send seven to state. Winning championships for Meadowdale were Miguel Garcia 126 lbs. and Christopher Ramirez at 132 lbs.
The girls district tournament was postponed a week due to weather. The girls will travel to Oak Harbor Feb 15.
Boys 3A South District Team Scores
1 Edmonds-Woodway 379.5
2 Ferndale 266.5
3 Lynnwood 219.0
4 Shorecrest 218.0
5 Mountlake Terrace 216.0
6 Meadowdale 203.5
7 Shorewood 195.5
Round Results:
1st Place
106
1st Place Match – Emiliano Olivera-Matias (Shorewood) 27-15 won by fall over Eduardo Gonzalez (Lynnwood) 24-5 (Fall 2:42)
113
1st Place Match – Jude Haines (Edmonds-Woodway) 27-9 won by decision over Gideon Ryder (Shorecrest) 24-10 (Dec 4-2)
120
1st Place Match – Ashton Myers (Lynnwood) 30-5 won by tech fall over Hollender Lynch (Edmonds-Woodway) 33-12 (TF-1.5 4:42 (19-4))
126
1st Place Match – Miguel Garcia (Meadowdale) 21-13 won by fall over Braedyn Clark (Lynnwood) 6-3 (Fall 4:41)
132
1st Place Match – Christopher Ramirez (Meadowdale) 13-8 won by tech fall over Eric Ly (Lynnwood) 30-12 (TF-1.5 5:47 (15-0))
138
1st Place Match – Avi Wylen (Shorecrest) 37-2 won by major decision over Mason Filippini (Ferndale) 27-13 (MD 15-2)
144
1st Place Match – Dylan Rice (Edmonds-Woodway) 36-11 won by decision over Moses Marsh (Mountlake Terrace) 24-11 (Dec 15-8)
150
1st Place Match – Isaac Williams (Mountlake Terrace) 33-7 won by fall over Alex Depass (Ferndale) 27-7 (Fall 5:14)
157
1st Place Match – Owen Watson (Shorecrest) 19-12 won by major decision over Titus Swett (Mountlake Terrace) 25-16 (MD 11-2)
165
1st Place Match – Wyatt Broyles (Ferndale) 12-7 won by fall over Nathan Schlack (Edmonds-Woodway) 20-19 (Fall 1:40)
175
1st Place Match – Ever Yamada (Edmonds-Woodway) 34-4 won by fall over Jamier Perry (Meadowdale) 23-11 (Fall 5:38)
190
1st Place Match – Lukas Probizanski (Shorewood) 33-10 won by decision over Carmelo Larocca (Edmonds-Woodway) 25-5 (Dec 9-5)
215
1st Place Match – Carter Nichols (Shorecrest) 34-5 won by fall over Alex White (Edmonds-Woodway) 31-12 (Fall 4:26)
285
1st Place Match – Wyatt Strait (Ferndale) 37-5 won by fall over Edson Belizaire (Edmonds-Woodway) 23-16 (Fall 1:28)
Tournament Results
106
Guaranteed Places (Top four to state, fifth place with one more opportunity to qualify)
1st Place – Emiliano Olivera-Matias of Shorewood
2nd Place – Eduardo Gonzalez of Lynnwood
3rd Place – Isaiah Meyer of Edmonds-Woodway
4th Place – Frank Guzman of Mountlake Terrace
5th Place – Grant Carpenter of Shorecrest
6th Place – Miguel Nogales of Ferndale
7th Place – Rhett Nickle of Edmonds-Woodway
8th Place – Carlos Brown of Mountlake Terrace
1st Place Match
Emiliano Olivera-Matias (Shorewood) 27-15, So. over Eduardo Gonzalez (Lynnwood) 24-5, Fr. (Fall 2:42)
3rd Place Match
Isaiah Meyer (Edmonds-Woodway) 30-18, Fr. over Frank Guzman (Mountlake Terrace) 22-11, Fr. (Fall 1:38)
5th Place Match
Grant Carpenter (Shorecrest) 12-13, Fr. over Miguel Nogales (Ferndale) 15-23, Fr. (Fall 2:05)
7th Place Match
Rhett Nickle (Edmonds-Woodway) 15-18, Fr. over Carlos Brown (Mountlake Terrace) 2-5, So. (SV-1 12-9)
113
Guaranteed Places (Top four to state, fifth place with one more opportunity to qualify)
1st Place – Jude Haines of Edmonds-Woodway
2nd Place – Gideon Ryder of Shorecrest
3rd Place – Alex Krumov of Edmonds-Woodway
4th Place – Edward Reyes of Ferndale
5th Place – Cooper Towne of Mountlake Terrace
6th Place – Shreyas Bhattarai of Shorewood
7th Place – Dylan Por of Lynnwood
8th Place – Giovanni Vilanueva-Ventura of Ferndale
1st Place Match
Jude Haines (Edmonds-Woodway) 27-9, Jr. over Gideon Ryder (Shorecrest) 24-10, Fr. (Dec 4-2)
3rd Place Match
Alex Krumov (Edmonds-Woodway) 23-11, So. over Edward Reyes (Ferndale) 10-19, So. (Fall 2:02)
5th Place Match
Cooper Towne (Mountlake Terrace) 10-17, Fr. over Shreyas Bhattarai (Shorewood) 14-23, Sr. (Fall 4:53)
7th Place Match
Dylan Por (Lynnwood) 7-12, Jr. over Giovanni Vilanueva-Ventura (Ferndale) 7-10, Fr. (MD 16-2)
120
Guaranteed Places (Top four to state, fifth place with one more opportunity to qualify)
1st Place – Ashton Myers of Lynnwood
2nd Place – Hollender Lynch of Edmonds-Woodway
3rd Place – Aziret Bakytov of Edmonds-Woodway
4th Place – Yaphet Habtom of Shorewood
5th Place – Matbeal Dinka of Shorewood
6th Place – Akif Yilmaz of Mountlake Terrace
7th Place – Jacob Creasy of Ferndale
8th Place – Chris Garzon of Lynnwood
1st Place Match
Ashton Myers (Lynnwood) 30-5, Jr. over Hollender Lynch (Edmonds-Woodway) 33-12, Fr. (TF-1.5 4:42 (19-4))
3rd Place Match
Aziret Bakytov (Edmonds-Woodway) 27-12, So. over Yaphet Habtom (Shorewood) 22-20, Jr. (Dec 8-3)
5th Place Match
Matbeal Dinka (Shorewood) 8-6, So. over Akif Yilmaz (Mountlake Terrace) 15-15, Fr. (M. For.)
7th Place Match
Jacob Creasy (Ferndale) 8-11, Jr. over Chris Garzon (Lynnwood) 1-5, Jr. (Fall 1:00)
126
Guaranteed Places (Top four to state, fifth place with one more opportunity to qualify)
1st Place – Miguel Garcia of Meadowdale
2nd Place – Braedyn Clark of Lynnwood
3rd Place – Lukah Washburn of Meadowdale
4th Place – Ryder Abbott of Ferndale
5th Place – Laith Salem of Shorecrest
6th Place – Aidan Duong of Edmonds-Woodway
7th Place – Elijah Jepsen of Shorewood
8th Place – Maximus Eaglehead of Shorewood
1st Place Match
Miguel Garcia (Meadowdale) 21-13, Sr. over Braedyn Clark (Lynnwood) 6-3, Jr. (Fall 4:41)
3rd Place Match
Lukah Washburn (Meadowdale) 21-10, Sr. over Ryder Abbott (Ferndale) 18-14, So. (Fall 3:43)
5th Place Match
Laith Salem (Shorecrest) 25-17, So. over Aidan Duong (Edmonds-Woodway) 15-27, Jr. (TF-1.5 5:00 (17-2))
7th Place Match
Elijah Jepsen (Shorewood) 12-11, Jr. over Maximus Eaglehead (Shorewood) 9-12, Fr. (Fall 0:40)
132
Guaranteed Places (Top four to state, fifth place with one more opportunity to qualify)
1st Place – Christopher Ramirez of Meadowdale
2nd Place – Eric Ly of Lynnwood
3rd Place – Masayoshi Taura of Shorewood
4th Place – Sam Schimpf of Edmonds-Woodway
5th Place – Hector Castro of Meadowdale
6th Place – Luke Swenson of Mountlake Terrace
7th Place – Zadrin Morga-Baisac of Shorecrest
8th Place – An Tran of Shorewood
1st Place Match
Christopher Ramirez (Meadowdale) 13-8, Jr. over Eric Ly (Lynnwood) 30-12, Sr. (TF-1.5 5:47 (15-0))
3rd Place Match
Masayoshi Taura (Shorewood) 28-12, Sr. over Sam Schimpf (Edmonds-Woodway) 25-18, Sr. (Dec 6-1)
5th Place Match
Hector Castro (Meadowdale) 16-13, So. over Luke Swenson (Mountlake Terrace) 3-3, So. (Fall 0:52)
7th Place Match
Zadrin Morga-Baisac (Shorecrest) 9-16, So. over An Tran (Shorewood) 13-15, So. (Dec 7-1)
138
Guaranteed Places (Top four to state, fifth place with one more opportunity to qualify)
1st Place – Avi Wylen of Shorecrest
2nd Place – Mason Filippini of Ferndale
3rd Place – Maximus Uckun of Shorewood
4th Place – Logan Palmer of Meadowdale
5th Place – Alex Gorun of Ferndale
6th Place – Jared Sum of Lynnwood
7th Place – Neta Navot of Shorecrest
8th Place – Owen Smith of Edmonds-Woodway
1st Place Match
Avi Wylen (Shorecrest) 37-2, Jr. over Mason Filippini (Ferndale) 27-13, Jr. (MD 15-2)
3rd Place Match
Maximus Uckun (Shorewood) 23-17, So. over Logan Palmer (Meadowdale) 13-14, Jr. (Fall 1:53)
5th Place Match
Alex Gorun (Ferndale) 18-8, Fr. over Jared Sum (Lynnwood) 13-16, So. (Fall 3:18)
7th Place Match
Neta Navot (Shorecrest) 9-8, Jr. over Owen Smith (Edmonds-Woodway) 12-11, Fr. (TF-1.5 4:29 (18-1))
144
Guaranteed Places (Top four to state, fifth place with one more opportunity to qualify)
1st Place – Dylan Rice of Edmonds-Woodway
2nd Place – Moses Marsh of Mountlake Terrace
3rd Place – Kenneth Adams Jr of Shorecrest
4th Place – Skylar Klein of Shorewood
5th Place – Bryson Le of Lynnwood
6th Place – Spencer Hamilton of Ferndale
7th Place – Tobin Kantner-Blakeslee of Meadowdale
8th Place – Gabriel Robbins of Lynnwood
1st Place Match
Dylan Rice (Edmonds-Woodway) 36-11, Jr. over Moses Marsh (Mountlake Terrace) 24-11, So. (Dec 15-8)
3rd Place Match
Kenneth Adams Jr (Shorecrest) 30-11, Sr. over Skylar Klein (Shorewood) 13-12, Sr. (MD 16-3)
5th Place Match
Bryson Le (Lynnwood) 15-15, Sr. over Spencer Hamilton (Ferndale) 31-19, Jr. (Dec 8-5)
7th Place Match
Tobin Kantner-Blakeslee (Meadowdale) 9-11, Fr. over Gabriel Robbins (Lynnwood) 9-25, Jr. (Fall 2:00)
150
Guaranteed Places (Top four to state, fifth place with one more opportunity to qualify)
1st Place – Isaac Williams of Mountlake Terrace
2nd Place – Alex Depass of Ferndale
3rd Place – Jakob Grimm of Shorecrest
4th Place – Jacob Ramos of Edmonds-Woodway
5th Place – Mathew Sleipness of Meadowdale
6th Place – Abdul Najib of Mountlake Terrace
7th Place – Landon Stull of Lynnwood
8th Place – Isaiah Akhre-Lee of Edmonds-Woodway
1st Place Match
Isaac Williams (Mountlake Terrace) 33-7, Sr. over Alex Depass (Ferndale) 27-7, Sr. (Fall 5:14)
3rd Place Match
Jakob Grimm (Shorecrest) 31-13, So. over Jacob Ramos (Edmonds-Woodway) 10-14, Jr. (Fall 2:39)
5th Place Match
Mathew Sleipness (Meadowdale) 10-8, Jr. over Abdul Najib (Mountlake Terrace) 7-10, Jr. (Fall 2:39)
7th Place Match
Landon Stull (Lynnwood) 12-16, So. over Isaiah Akhre-Lee (Edmonds-Woodway) 7-11, So. (Fall 3:26)
157
Guaranteed Places (Top four to state, fifth place with one more opportunity to qualify)
1st Place – Owen Watson of Shorecrest
2nd Place – Titus Swett of Mountlake Terrace
3rd Place – Parker Merwin of Ferndale
4th Place – Mason Collins of Edmonds-Woodway
5th Place – Pedro Labat of Shorecrest
6th Place – Hezekiah Graham of Shorewood
7th Place – Malik Tunkara of Lynnwood
8th Place – Donovan Diaz of Meadowdale
1st Place Match
Owen Watson (Shorecrest) 19-12, Sr. over Titus Swett (Mountlake Terrace) 25-16, So. (MD 11-2)
3rd Place Match
Parker Merwin (Ferndale) 24-18, Jr. over Mason Collins (Edmonds-Woodway) 20-17, Fr. (Fall 2:59)
5th Place Match
Pedro Labat (Shorecrest) 16-15, Jr. over Hezekiah Graham (Shorewood) 24-19, Fr. (Fall 1:37)
7th Place Match
Malik Tunkara (Lynnwood) 14-15, Sr. over Donovan Diaz (Meadowdale) 5-18, Sr. (Fall 3:32)
165
Guaranteed Places (Top four to state, fifth place with one more opportunity to qualify)
1st Place – Wyatt Broyles of Ferndale
2nd Place – Nathan Schlack of Edmonds-Woodway
3rd Place – Lukman Bandawi of Lynnwood
4th Place – Augie Hurtado of Edmonds-Woodway
5th Place – Milo Hamilton of Shorecrest
6th Place – Caleb Gately of Lynnwood
7th Place – Jackson Macbeth of Ferndale
8th Place – Cameron Arseneaux of Shorecrest
1st Place Match
Wyatt Broyles (Ferndale) 12-7, So. over Nathan Schlack (Edmonds-Woodway) 20-19, So. (Fall 1:40)
3rd Place Match
Lukman Bandawi (Lynnwood) 6-2, Sr. over Augie Hurtado (Edmonds-Woodway) 16-13, Fr. (Dec 8-7)
5th Place Match
Milo Hamilton (Shorecrest) 8-9, Jr. over Caleb Gately (Lynnwood) 10-8, So. (Fall 3:28)
7th Place Match
Jackson Macbeth (Ferndale) 12-16, Sr. over Cameron Arseneaux (Shorecrest) 11-25, So. (Dec 11-10)
175
Guaranteed Places (Top four to state, fifth place with one more opportunity to qualify)
1st Place – Ever Yamada of Edmonds-Woodway
2nd Place – Jamier Perry of Meadowdale
3rd Place – Adam Baader of Ferndale
4th Place – Owen Boswell of Mountlake Terrace
5th Place – Hannibal Bandawi of Lynnwood
6th Place – Logan Armstrong of Mountlake Terrace
7th Place – Drake Burmaster of Edmonds-Woodway
8th Place – William Hernandez-Chavez of Meadowdale
1st Place Match
Ever Yamada (Edmonds-Woodway) 34-4, Sr. over Jamier Perry (Meadowdale) 23-11, So. (Fall 5:38)
3rd Place Match
Adam Baader (Ferndale) 23-12, Sr. over Owen Boswell (Mountlake Terrace) 12-11, So. (Dec 5-3)
5th Place Match
Hannibal Bandawi (Lynnwood) 4-7, So. over Logan Armstrong (Mountlake Terrace) 16-9, So. (Dec 6-2)
7th Place Match
Drake Burmaster (Edmonds-Woodway) 6-9, Fr. over William Hernandez-Chavez (Meadowdale) 9-12, Fr. (Inj. 0:00)
190
Guaranteed Places (Top four to state, fifth place with one more opportunity to qualify)
1st Place – Lukas Probizanski of Shorewood
2nd Place – Carmelo Larocca of Edmonds-Woodway
3rd Place – Elijah Swett of Mountlake Terrace
4th Place – Andrew Davis of Edmonds-Woodway
5th Place – Hidalgo Bautista of Lynnwood
6th Place – Michael French of Ferndale
7th Place – John Manla of Lynnwood
8th Place – Orion Dixon of Ferndale
1st Place Match
Lukas Probizanski (Shorewood) 33-10, Fr. over Carmelo Larocca (Edmonds-Woodway) 25-5, Jr. (Dec 9-5)
3rd Place Match
Elijah Swett (Mountlake Terrace) 25-15, Sr. over Andrew Davis (Edmonds-Woodway) 23-20, Sr. (Fall 1:38)
5th Place Match
Hidalgo Bautista (Lynnwood) 11-12, So. over Michael French (Ferndale) 7-19, Jr. (Fall 1:55)
7th Place Match
John Manla (Lynnwood) 6-2, Sr. over Orion Dixon (Ferndale) 13-18, So. (TF-1.5 2:37 (19-3))
215
Guaranteed Places (Top four to state, fifth place with one more opportunity to qualify)
1st Place – Carter Nichols of Shorecrest
2nd Place – Alex White of Edmonds-Woodway
3rd Place – Mika Serafinas of Edmonds-Woodway
4th Place – Brett Gigrich of Mountlake Terrace
5th Place – Ryan Pineda of Mountlake Terrace
6th Place – Braden Arps of Ferndale
7th Place – William Brundage of Meadowdale
8th Place – Benjamin Jenkins of Shorewood
1st Place Match
Carter Nichols (Shorecrest) 34-5, Sr. over Alex White (Edmonds-Woodway) 31-12, Jr. (Fall 4:26)
3rd Place Match
Mika Serafinas (Edmonds-Woodway) 21-11, Sr. over Brett Gigrich (Mountlake Terrace) 9-6, Sr. (Fall 3:36)
5th Place Match
Ryan Pineda (Mountlake Terrace) 21-12, Jr. over Braden Arps (Ferndale) 13-13, So. (Fall 2:17)
7th Place Match
William Brundage (Meadowdale) 10-15, Sr. over Benjamin Jenkins (Shorewood) 14-26, Sr. (Fall 4:41)
285
Guaranteed Places (Top four to state, fifth place with one more opportunity to qualify)
1st Place – Wyatt Strait of Ferndale
2nd Place – Edson Belizaire of Edmonds-Woodway
3rd Place – Jaxson Hulbert of Meadowdale
4th Place – Joseph Krueger of Meadowdale
5th Place – Thor Lamusga of Lynnwood
6th Place – Omar Diaz of Edmonds-Woodway
7th Place – Korbin Burris of Lynnwood
8th Place – Benny Cueva-James of Ferndale
1st Place Match
Wyatt Strait (Ferndale) 37-5, Sr. over Edson Belizaire (Edmonds-Woodway) 23-16, Jr. (Fall 1:28)
3rd Place Match
Jaxson Hulbert (Meadowdale) 27-14, So. over Joseph Krueger (Meadowdale) 8-10, So. (For.)
5th Place Match
Thor Lamusga (Lynnwood) 19-10, Sr. over Omar Diaz (Edmonds-Woodway) 17-13, Sr. (Fall 1:41)
7th Place Match
Korbin Burris (Lynnwood) 7-9, Sr. over Benny Cueva-James (Ferndale) 2-4, Jr. (Dec 6-1)
Next matches:
Fifth place finishers: Wesco 3A South vs Wesco 3A North; Wednesday, Feb. 12; 7 p.m. at Stanwood High School
Top four finishers: State Tournament; Thursday, Feb. 20 and Friday, Feb. 21 at the Tacoma Dome
–– By Mike Cooper with additional details from Steve Willits
